The a-frame’s history can be traced to multiple cultures in disparate places. It’s a simple and often small design, with the full interior under a long roofline that touches or nearly touches the home’s foundations.

184 Libby Road, West Newfield — $199,000

1 bed, 416 SF, 10.8 AC

This stylishly updated cottage may look right out of a short-term rental ad because it operated as one in the recent past. The bed is lofted, with a skylight to lounge and dream under. An oversized privy holds the shower, sink and composting toilet. Newfield is in southwestern Maine, where it is closer to Conway, New Hampshire (45 minutes’ drive) than Portland (one hour). The home currently runs on solar but can be converted back to wired electric. Furnishings included. Represented by Lorenda DayCoombs and Abigail Chessie, Real Estate 2000. See the full listing.

22 Collins Cove Road, Machiasport — $299,900

1 bed, 1 bath, 500 SF

A little bit rustic, a little bit rarefied, this a-frame was built last year within a new gated development along Yoho Creek in Little Kennebec Bay, way Down East. The property is on 4.48-acres with 240 feet of private waterfront and access to a shared pier. The interior design is nautical forward, with lots of shiplap, ropes, and (faux?) distressed floorboards. The height-hesitant will appreciate a full staircase to the lofted bedroom. Represented by Mariya Doncheva, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Northeast Real Estate. See the full listing.

Green Island, Liberty — $574,900

2 beds, 1 bath, 1,400 SF

Green Island is in Lake St. George, located about 20 minutes’ drive west of Belfast. This home is not the only one on the boat-access-only island, but with its 5.25-acre lot, it might feel like it. Built in 1990, the home is timber-full, with cherry cabinets, Douglas fir posts and beams, red pine ceiling boards and a sculptural spiral staircase to the loft. The property includes a right of way to a garage parking spot on the mainland, a small boat, full furnishings, and a $10,000 credit toward building a private dock. Represented by Judson Colby, Maine Country and Coast Real Estate. See the full listing.

