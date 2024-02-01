Gorham bean supper – Saturday, Feb. 3, 4-5:30 p.m., White Rock Community Clubhouse, 34 Wilson Road, Gorham. Takeout options available, no pre-orders. Baked kidney and pea beans, coleslaw, potato salad, macaroni and cheese, biscuits, hot dogs and dessert. $10, $5 under 12.

Gray bean supper – Saturday, Feb. 3, 5-6 p.m., American Legion Auxiliary, 15 Lewiston Road, Gray. Beans, chop suey, red hot dogs, coleslaw, casseroles, biscuits, punch and coffee. $12, $6 ages 5-11.

Free bean supper – Saturday, Feb. 3, 4:30-6 p.m. FBC Westbrook, 733 Main St., Westbrook.

Senior lunch – Wednesday, Feb. 7, noon, St. Anne’s Church, 299 Main St., Gorham. Social time at 11:30 a.m. $4 suggested donation.

Community meal – Wednesday, Feb. 7, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. Face masks and social distancing.

Scarborough bean supper – Saturday, Feb. 10, 4-6 p.m., Scarborough Free Baptist Church, 55 Mussey Road, Scarborough. Beans, hot dogs, chop suey, mac and cheese, coleslaw, biscuits, brown bread and pies. $10, $5 under 12.

Westbrook bean supper – Saturday, Feb. 10, 5 p.m., Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St. Westbrook. Beans, coleslaw, hot dogs, American chop suey, bread, pies and beverages. $10, $5 children.

