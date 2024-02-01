Garage opening

date pending

Outgoing Mayor Michael Foley said last week that the city would inform the public when the garage is within 30 days of opening.

“We are still waiting for the delivery of critical electrical components that have been significantly delayed and the opening date is currently unknown,” Foley said.

Lost landmarks topic

at historical society

Westbrook Historical Society President Michael Sanphy will speak about the lost landmarks of Westbrook at the group’s meeting Saturday.

The list includes the Scates Building that once housed City Hall. The group meets at 1:30 p.m. at the community center.

Tips luncheon

raised $6,312

Roberta Morrill and Nancy Selby, organizers of the Tips for Charity Luncheon during the Festival of Trees, said the luncheon raised $6,312.32 total in tickets and tips.

They reported tips generated $4,777. The Festival of Trees will be donating $4,500 to the Westbrook Food Pantry and $500 to the local fuel assistance program Good Samaritan Fund, according to an announcement.

Since the inception of the festival 21 years ago, $98,000 has been donated to Westbrook charities.

Housing Coalition

to meet Tuesday

The Westbrook Community Housing Coalition will meet at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 6, at FBC Westbrook, 733 Main St.

The coalition works to connect asylum seekers and other unhoused people with housing. Liz Eisele McLellan and City Councilor Jenn Munroe are co-chairs of the coalition.

Lions Club hosts

bowling tourney

The Westbrook Lions Club is hosting a bowling tournament at West Port Lanes Feb. 25. Registration is from 1 to 4 p.m. and the tournament runs until 6 p.m.

There will be prizes, a 50/50 raffle and refreshments. Admission is $11. West Port Lanes is located at 135 Main St.

For more information, call 409-3870.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on Jan. 30, 1974, that Westbrook High School senior Colleen Noyes, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Malcolm Noyes of Forest Street, has been accepted at University of Maine Orono and University of Maine Portland Gorham.

