Friday, Feb. 2

Boys’ Basketball

• Ashland at Katahdin, 5 p.m.

• Bangor at Cheverus, 7 p.m.

• Biddeford at Brunswick, 7 p.m.

• Cape Elizabeth at Wells, 6:30 p.m.

• Central Aroostook at Van Buren, 7 p.m.

• Cony at Lawrence, 7 p.m.

• Deer Isle-Stonington at Narraguagus, 5 p.m.

• Easton at Washburn, 7 p.m.

• Falmouth at Fryeburg Academy, 7 p.m.

• Fort Fairfield at Fort Kent, 7 p.m.

• Gorham at South Portland, 7 p.m.

• Gray-New Gloucester at Freeport, 7 p.m.

• Hall-Dale at Madison, 6:30 p.m.

• Hodgdon at Madawaska, 7 p.m.

• Leavitt at Lincoln Academy, 6:30 p.m.

• Maranacook at Dirigo, 6:30 p.m.

• Marshwood at Westbrook, 7 p.m.

• Medomak Valley at Erskine Academy, 6:30 p.m.

• Morse at MCI, 7 p.m.

• Mountain Valley at Telstar/Gould, 6:30 p.m.

• Mt. Ararat at Massabesic, 7 p.m.

• Mt. View at Oceanside, 6:30 p.m.

• Noble at Greely, 7 p.m.

• North Haven at Vinalhaven, 1 p.m.

• Oxford Hills at Windham, 7 p.m.

• Richmond at Waterville, 6:30 p.m.

• Sanford at Bonny Eagle, 7 p.m.

• Schenck at Dexter, 6:30 p.m.

• Spruce Mountain at Mt. Abram, 6:30 p.m.

• St. Dominic at Old Orchard Beach, 7 p.m.

• Temple Academy at Carrabec, 7 p.m.

• Valley vs. Islesboro, at Thomas College, 1:30 p.m.

• Winslow at Belfast, 6:30 p.m.

• Winthrop at Oak Hill, 6:30 p.m.

• Wiscasset at Rangeley, 5:30 p.m.

• Wisdom at Southern Aroostook, 4:30 p.m.

Girls’ Basketball

• Bangor at Cheverus, 5:30 p.m.

• Belfast at Winslow, 6:30 p.m.

• Biddeford at Lake Region, 7 p.m.

• Bonny Eagle at Sanford, 6 p.m.

• Central Aroostook at Van Buren, 5:30 p.m.

• Central at Bucksport, 6:30 p.m.

• Cony at Lawrence, 5:30 p.m.

• Deer Isle-Stonington at Narraguagus, 6:30 p.m.

• Easton at Washburn, 5:30 p.m.

• Ellsworth at Washington Academy, 6:30 p.m.

• Erskine Academy at Medomak Valley, 6:30 p.m.

• Falmouth at Fryeburg Academy, 5:30 p.m.

• Freeport at Gray-New Gloucester, 6 p.m.

• Gorham at South Portland, 5:30 p.m.

• Hodgdon at Madawaska, 5:30 p.m.

• Jonesport-Beals at Searsport, 6:30 p.m.

• Katahdin at East Grand, 5 p.m.

• Lincoln Academy at Leavitt, 6:30 p.m.

• Machias at Schenck, 4 p.m.

• Madison at Spruce Mountain, 6:30 p.m.

• Massabesic at Thornton Academy, 6 p.m.

• Mattanawcook Academy at Sumner, 6:30 p.m.

• MCI at Morse, 6 p.m.

• North Haven at Vinalhaven, 11:30 a.m.

• Oceanside at Mt. View, 6:30 p.m.

• Orono at Calais, 6:30 p.m.

• Scarborough at Noble, 7 p.m.

• St. Dominic at Old Orchard Beach, 5:30 p.m.

• Stearns at Piscataquis, 6 p.m.

• Telstar at Lisbon, 6:30 p.m.

• Temple Academy at Carrabec, 5:30 p.m.

• Valley vs. Islesboro, at Thomas College, noon

• Waterville at Richmond, 6 p.m.

• Waynflete at Hall-Dale, 6 p.m.

• Wells at Cape Elizabeth, 6 p.m.

• Windham at Oxford Hills, 7 p.m.

• Winthrop at Mountain Valley, 6 p.m.

• Wisdom at Southern Aroostook, 6 p.m.

• Woodland at Penobscot Valley, 6 p.m.

Boys’ Hockey

• Leavitt/Gray-NG/Oak Hill/Poland at Brunswick/Freeport (Watson Arena), 2:30 p.m.

Girls’ Hockey

• Biddeford/Thornton/Wells/Kennebunk at Falmouth/Scarborough (Family Ice Center), 6:30 p.m.

• Edward Little/Leavitt/Poland at Winslow/Gardiner/Cony/Lawrence/Messalonskee/Maranacook/Erskine/Mt. Blue (Camden National Bank Ice Vault), 6:40 p.m.

Indoor Track

• KVAC: Edward Little, Lewiston, Winslow, Mt. Ararat, Oceanside/Medomak Valley/Camden Hills, Erskine Academy, at Bowdoin College, 7:15 p.m.

• WMC: Cape Elizabeth, Freeport, Fryeburg Academy, Gray-New Gloucester, Lake Region, St. Dominic/Lisbon/Winthrop/Oak Hill/Winslow, at USM, 4:30 p.m.

• WMC: Boothbay, Greely, Mountain Valley, Poland, Traip Academy, Wells, Wiscasset, Yarmouth, York, NYA/Maine Coast Waldorf, at USM, 7:30 p.m.

Swimming

• Cape Elizabeth, Kennebunk at Gorham (Westbrook Community Center), 4 p.m.

• Deering/Portland at Waynflete, 4 p.m.

• Erskine Academy, Mt. Ararat at Cony (Kennebebec Valley YMCA), 7 p.m.

• Greely at Cheverus (South Portland Community Center), 4 p.m.

• Messalonskee at Waterville/Winslow, 6:30 p.m.

• Morse at Belfast, 5 p.m.

• Thornton Academy at Kennebunk, 4 p.m.

• Westbrook at Scarborough (Cape Elizabeth High), 4 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 3

Boys’ Basketball

• Bangor Christian at Machias, 3:30 p.m.

• Brewer at Nokomis, 2 p.m.

• Calais at Lee Academy, 2:30 p.m.

• Camden Hills at Hampden Academy, 2 p.m.

• Central Aroostook at Fort Kent,

• Deer Isle-Stonington at Shead, 2 p.m.

• Deering at Thornton Academy, 1 p.m.

• East Grand at Shead, 5 p.m.

• Easton at Wisdom, 1:30 p.m.

• Foxcroft Academy at Presque Isle, 4:30 p.m.

• Hermon at Bucksport, 1:30 p.m.

• John Bapst at Orono, 1:30 p.m.

• Madison at Old Orchard Beach, 6 p.m.

• Mattanawcook Academy at George Stevens, 2:30 p.m.

• Mountain Valley at Cape Elizabeth, 5:30 p.m.

• Old Town at Caribou, 4:30 p.m.

• Penobscot Valley at Woodland, 1:30 p.m.

• Sacopee Valley at Pine Tree Academy, 7:30 p.m.

• Searsport at Piscataquis, noon

• Skowhegan at Mt. Blue, 7 p.m.

• Stearns at Katahdin, 2:30 p.m.

• Vinalhaven at Islesboro, 11:30 a.m.

• Winslow at Waterville, 10:30 a.m.

Girls’ Basketball

• Bangor Christian at Machias, 1:30 p.m.

• Buckfield at Forest Hills, 2 p.m.

• Bucksport at Dexter, 12:30 p.m.

• Central Aroostook at Fort Kent,

• Dirigo at St. Dominic, 1 p.m.

• East Grand at Shead, 3:30 p.m.

• Easton at Wisdom, noon

• Fort Fairfield at Fort Kent, 1:30 p.m.

• Foxcroft Academy at Presque Isle, 3 p.m.

• Hampden Academy at Camden Hills, 12:30 p.m.

• Madison at Old Orchard Beach, 1 p.m.

• Mountain Valley at Poland, 12:30 p.m.

• Mt. Desert Island at Houlton, 12:30 p.m.

• Mt. View at Mt. Abram, 2 p.m.

• Nokomis at Brewer, 2 p.m.

• Oak Hill at Kents Hill, 2 p.m.

• Old Town at Caribou, 3 p.m.

• Sacopee Valley at Pine Tree Academy, 6 p.m.

• Searsport at North Haven, noon

• Skowhegan at Mt. Blue, 4:30 p.m.

• Vinalhaven at Islesboro, 10 a.m.

• Waterville at Winslow, 4 p.m.

Boys’ Hockey

• Biddeford/Massabesic/Old Orchard at Marshwood/Traip/Sanford/Noble (Dover Arena), 11:30 a.m. Dover (N.H.) Arena

• Brewer/Lawrence/Skowhegan at Fryeburg/Lake Region/Oxford Hills (Bridgton Academy), 4 p.m. Chalmers Ice Arena, Bridgton Academy

• Camden Hills at Presque Isle, 7 p.m.

• Cape Elizabeth at York (Dover Arena), 4 p.m.

• Cheverus/Yarmouth at Kennebunk/Wells (UNE), 8 p.m.

• Edward Little at Thornton Academy (Biddeford Ice Arena), 6 p.m.

• Greely at Leavitt/Gray-NG/Oak Hill/Poland (Norway Savings Bank Arena), 7:40 p.m.

• Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse/Hyde at Gorham (USM Ice Arena), 7 p.m.

• Old Town/Orono at Portland/South Portland/Deering/Waynflete (Troubh Ice Arena), 6:30 p.m.

• Scarborough at Bangor/Narraguagus (Sawyer Arena), noon

Girls’ Hockey

• Brewer/Bangor/Hampden/Hermon/John Bapst/Old Town/Orono at Gorham/Bonny Eagle/Massabesic/Fryeburg/Lake Region/Westbrook (USM Ice Arena), 5:15 p.m.

• Falmouth/Scarborough at Lewiston/Oak Hill (Colisee), 5:30 p.m.

• Greely/Gray-New Gloucester at Winslow/Gardiner/Cony/Lawrence/Messalonskee/Maranacook/Erskine/Mt. Blue (Camden National Bank Ice Vault), 5:30 p.m.

• St. Dominic at Brunswick (Watson Arena), 8:30 p.m.

• Yarmouth/Freeport at Portland/Cape Elizabeth/Deering/South Portland/Waynflete (Troubh Ice Arena), 4:30 p.m.

• York/Traip/Marshwood/Noble at Edward Little/Leavitt/Poland (Norway Savings Bank Arena), 6 p.m.

Indoor Track

• KVAC: Leavitt, Belfast, Oxford Hills, Morse, Lawrence, Lincoln Academy, Skowhegan, at Bowdoin College, 9 a.m.

Swimming

• South Portland at Falmouth (Greely High), 4 p.m.

Wrestling

• Team Duals Championships, at Mt. Ararat, 9 a.m.

