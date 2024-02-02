Art Night at Legion

An Artful Nights Maine paint event will be held at American Legion Post 86 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 10. Proceeds will go to support homeless veterans assistance at Post 202 in Topsham.

Artful Nights’ Nicole White will lead the event. Sign up for $35, which includes all supplies, before noon Saturday, Feb. 3. Call 318-9844 to reserve a spot. Go to facebook.com/Squadron86GrayMaine for more information.

Chop suey, mini charcuterie boards and sourdough bread from Cindy Lou’s Doughlicious Delights will be served.

Also, save the date: Post 86 will also host its sixth annual chili/chowder cook-off at 2 p.m. Feb. 18. It’s free to enter and $5 to judge.

Caucuses at Town Hall

Local Democratic and Republican caucuses will be held at Town Hall Saturday, Feb. 3.

The town Republicans’ caucus will be from 10 a.m. to noon and the Democrats’ from 1 to 3 p.m.

State convention delegates and municipal party leaders will be elected and candidates will speak. New voters can register at either caucus. The snow date is Sunday, Feb. 4, at the same times.

Go to mainegop.com or mainedems.org for more information.

Academy Awards contest

Cast your vote for the upcoming Academy Awards winners and see if your favorites match the choices of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Fill out a ballot, available at the computer desk at the Gray Public Library, to choose the winners in eight categories. Ballots will be available starting Saturday, Feb. 3, and must be returned by March 11. Winners will be announced March 12.

The person with the most matches will win the first place prize of a $10 Bull Moose gift card. The second place prize is movie popcorn and the third is movie candy.

Go to graypubliclibrary.com for more information.

Budget input Tuesday

The Town Council is hosting a budget input session for the 2025 fiscal year at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 6, at the Henry Pennell Municipal Complex.

The meeting will be available online through Microsoft Teams and shown on GCTV-2. If you can’t attend but want to send feedback, email admin@graymaine.org.

The budget will be sent to voters in June. To learn more, go to graymaine.org/fy25-budget.

Food pantry requests

The food pantry requests donations of these items this month: diapers in sizes newborn, 5 and 6; empty dishwashing bottles; empty liquid hand soap bottles; canned baked beans; pasta sauce; pasta; and cotton yarn remnants for knitting dishcloths.

Donations can be dropped off at 5 Brown St. For more information, contact the pantry at 671-4458.

