Scarborough School Superintendent Geoffrey Bruno is resigning. He formally submitted a letter of resignation to the Board of Education. He plans to continue in his position until the end of this school year.

Bruno has served as superintendent in Scarborough for the three years. After his tenure with the district ends, he will be assuming a position with the Groton Dunstable Regional School District in Groton, Massachusetts.

The “board is grateful for Geoff’s leadership and dedication to Scarborough over the past three years,” according to a statement from the board announcing Bruno’s resignation. “Geoff’s passion for education and creating a positive experience for all learners is felt throughout all of our schools and has inspired us all. We wish Geoff well on his next endeavor.”

The Board will discuss next steps for hiring a superintendent Feb. 15.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: