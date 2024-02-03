PORTLAND – Robert Christopher Lucas, 41, of Portland, passed away Jan. 29, 2024. “Bobby” Lucas, the son of Robert Lucas and Charleen Owings Sardella, was born in Waltham, Mass. on Feb. 22, 1982.

Robert graduated from Biddeford High School. He owned and operated his own drywall company.

Robert enjoyed the ocean, outdoor activities, gaming, spending time with his family, and his work. He cared deeply for his children, siblings, and family.

Robert is survived by his mother Charleen, father Robert; sister Cynthia Lucas, brother Michael Lucas; daughter Maria Lucas, and son Robert “Bobby” Lucas. He is also survived by his niece, nephews; his long-term partner Lee and her children.

Robert was predeceased by his beloved stepfather Norman Sardella (“Papa”).

Bobby will be greatly missed by his family and friends who will cherish their memories forever.

A funeral mass service will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 7 at 1 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Church in Biddeford, followed by a burial service at Laurel Hill Cemetery.

