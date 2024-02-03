AUTO RACING

NASCAR moved The Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum to Saturday night out of concerns for inclement weather headed toward California.

Only heat races were scheduled to be run Saturday, but with a forecast calling for heavy rains and flooding to begin Sunday, NASCAR abruptly changed the schedule.

Heat races were canceled, and practice times were being used to fill the field for the 23-car main event. The race will begin at 5:35 p.m. and be televised on FS1.

HOCKEY

NHL: Jack Hughes is nearing a return to the New Jersey Devils lineup after missing the past month because of an upper-body injury.

Advertisement

Hughes is still the team’s second-leading scorer with 45 points in 32 games, even though he hasn’t played since Jan. 5.

SOCCER

ENGLAND: Aston Villa returned to the top four in the Premier League, scoring four goals in the opening 30 minutes in a 5-0 win at last-place Sheffield United.

Goals from John McGinn, Ollie Watkins, Leon Bailey and Youri Tielemans decided the game well before the halftime break, with Alex Moreno adding a fifth less than two minutes after the restart. It was Villa’s biggest Premier League away win since 2004.

• Defender Jarrad Branthwaite headed home a stoppage-time equalizer as Everton salvaged a 2-2 draw with Tottenham after Richarlison scored twice against his former team.

Richarlison looked to have boosted Tottenham’s push for a top-four finish by taking his tally to nine goals in his last eight league games. But Branthwaite nodded home a deflected free kick in the fourth minute of added time for his first goal of the season.

Advertisement

The draw left Tottenham two points behind third-place Arsenal and fourth-place Aston Villa.

GERMANY: Harry Kane scored his 24th Bundesliga goal of the season to give Bayern Munich the lead in the 70th minute of a 3-1 comeback win over Borussia Moenchengladbach.

Bayern stayed two points behind league leader Bayer Leverkusen, which beat Darmstadt, 2-0. Bayern and Leverkusen play next week.

SPAIN: Ilkay Gundogan set up Robert Lewandowski and added a goal of his own to lead 10-man Barcelona to a 3-1 win at Alaves in the Spanish league.

Barcelona was already leading 3-1 when substitute Vitor Roque was sent off in the 72nd minute after picking up two quick yellow cards.

Third-place Barcelona moved to within seven points of leader Real Madrid, which will host fourth-place Atletico Madrid on Sunday.

TENNIS

THAILAND OPEN: Diana Shnaider of Russia will face defending champion Zhu Lin of China for the title after both players secured straight-set wins.

The 19-year-old Shnaider upset third-seeded Xinyu Wang of China, 6-2, 7-6 (5). Zhu beat Wang Yafan, 6-3, 6-2.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »