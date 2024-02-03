The Yarmouth/Freeport co-op girls’ hockey team is going into the playoffs on a high note.

The Clippers got a solid performance from freshman goalie Lexi Wiles and goals from four players Saturday as they defeated the Portland/Cape Elizabeth/Deering/South Portland/Waynflete Beacons, 5-2, to cap a 14-4 regular season and secure the top seed for the upcoming North regional.

Now the Clippers, ranked No. 3 in the Varsity Maine top 5, can turn their attention to winning the state title that just eluded them a year ago.

“I want to win (states) pretty badly,” said Yarmouth/Freeport senior Isabel Peters, who scored twice. “I think this year, we have the chemistry and just have to keep playing hard.”

Wiles made an immediate impact, denying Beacons junior standout Marina Bassett on an early rush. At the other end, Yarmouth/Freeport took the lead for good just 2:28 into the game, as Phoebe Williamson beat goalie Erin Winship.

The Clippers added to their lead five minutes into the second period. Rosie Panenka’s shot was stopped by Winship, but Peters tucked home the rebound.

Bassett immediately answered with an unassisted goal at 5:16. It came on a wraparound and initially wasn’t called a goal, but after a discussion, the officials said the puck crossed the goal line.

But after Wiles twice denied Bassett bids to tie the score, Yarmouth/Freeport got some breathing room at 10:26, again on a rebound. Celia Zinman batted in the rebound of her own shot to make the score 3-1.

“The puck went up and it came down and I was just there to get it,” said Zinman.

The Beacons made things interesting with a power-play goal midway through the third period. Libby Hooper got a pass from Bassett and roofed a shot past Wiles.

The Clippers quickly answered, though. After a turnover, Panenka set up Peters on the doorstep and all she had to do was tuck the puck home to make it 4-2.

“It’s pretty exciting to be on the team,” said Wiles, who made 22 saves. “I have a great defense that backs me up.”

Avery Buchanan’s goal with 2:10 remaining iced it for Yarmouth/Freeport.

“It was nice to play (the Beacons) the last game of the season, since they beat us earlier this year,” said Clippers Coach Dave Intraversato. “We’re in a good spot right now and we’re playing great.”

Winship stopped 26 shots for the Beacons (10-8), who will be the No. 3 seed in the South. They’ll host York at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the quarterfinals.

“The girls played with heart and a lot of passion,” said Beacons Coach Bob Mills, whose team is ranked fifth in the Varsity Maine poll. “The score wasn’t what we were looking for today, but it was a good game.

“I think any team can win in the playoffs. We just have to work on playing good defense at all times.”

