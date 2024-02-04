Former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick published a thank-you letter to fans in a full-page ad within Sunday’s edition of The Boston Globe.

Belichick and the Patriots announced a mutual parting of ways in a press conference on Jan. 11. During his remarks, Belichick became choked up when thanking fans. In Sunday’s letter, he expounded upon those feelings with an address that began “To Patriots fans everywhere.”

His letter, which appeared alongside a picture of him at a Super Bowl parade and concluded with Belichick’s handwritten signature, is transcribed below:

“Nowhere in America are pro sports fans as passionate as in New England and for 24 years, I was blessed to feel your passion and power,” Belichick wrote. “The Patriots are the only NFL team representing SIX states but in reality, Patriots Nation knows no borders.

“You were undaunted by weather, attended scorching hot training camp practices and braved Foxborough’s coldest, wettest, snowiest and windiest days. Your thoughtful letters offered support, critique, and creative play suggestions. You watched on TV, the internet, and from your stadium seats.

“You traveled from coast to coast and internationally. Numerous times, you overtook opposing stadiums and were the last fans standing. We loved it! You gave your precious time, resources, and energy to our team. We appreciated it!

“Six times, you packed Boston by the millions for parades that were truly a two-way expression of gratitude and love. The images from those days are burned in my memory.

“You may even have enjoyed my fashion sense and press conferences, or maybe you just tolerated them.

“I loved coaching here and, together, we experienced some amazing moments. THANK YOU ALL.

With respect and admiration,

Bill Belichick”

