Bill Shane has impacted many facets of life for those of us living in Cumberland and North Yarmouth. As a volunteer, I would like to speak specifically to the incredible community Bill and Linda Shane have created at the Cumberland Food Pantry.

As both volunteers and visitors know, Cumberland’s Food Pantry is organized, systemized and packed with a diverse selection of high quality, appealing and nutritious foods. Linda and Bill not only take great care to make sure the shopping experience is pleasant in their beautiful displays of produce, breads and pastries, they welcome every volunteer and guest with a kind and personal touch that makes all of us feel a part of the greater food pantry community.

They also think outside the box, as evidenced by their enthusiastic reception of a butchered deer we donated several years ago. Bill responded with an enthusiastic “yes” to our offer, and the venison disappeared in one shopping day. I remain hopeful that we’ll continue to see Bill and Linda at the food pantry post-retirement. What they have created through their vision, execution and dedication is a true legacy.

Martha Leggat

North Yarmouth

