Nice things do happen on icy days. Early on the morning of Jan. 25, my husband was carefully navigating the icy driveway with the trash container when a black pickup blocked our driveway. A lady stepped out and said “I am taking this for you as it is icy here.” The recycling container from the garage was next. She stayed to chat for a few minutes. We are pleased to tell you she was Peggy Powers, a Falmouth resident. She was the kind and thoughtful lady who stepped out of her way to help another.

A random act of kindness is a wonderful gift. Thank you so very much, Peggy. We hope the rest of your day went well.

Martha Dudley

Falmouth

