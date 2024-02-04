WESTBROOK – It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Christo, a remarkable father, friend, uncle, and devoted husband. Christo left an indelible mark on the lives of all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Christo, a loving husband, was married to his long-time college sweetheart, Melissa. Together, they built a life full of love, laughter, and shared dreams. Their enduring bond served as an inspiration to all who witnessed the strength of their partnership.

As a father, Christo was unparalleled in his devotion to his two beautiful children, Brooke and Christo. His guidance, warmth, and unwavering support shaped the foundation of a loving family, creating countless cherished memories that will endure through generations.

Christo’s presence extended beyond his immediate family, reaching into the hearts of friends and extended family members. His kindness, compassion, and genuine nature endeared him to everyone he encountered, leaving an enduring legacy of love and friendship.

A true friend, Christo’s warmth and generosity knew no bounds. His infectious laughter and comforting presence made him a pillar of support during both joyous and challenging times. His memory will forever be engraved in the hearts of those fortunate enough to call him a friend.

As an uncle, Christo brought joy and a sense of wonder to the lives of his nieces and nephews. His playful spirit and genuine interest in their lives created bonds that will be cherished for a lifetime.

A proud member of the U.S. Air Force, Christo served with honor and dedication, exemplifying the values of service, integrity, and sacrifice. His commitment to defending our nation was a testament to his character and sense of duty.

Christo’s culinary brilliance transformed meals into magical experiences, his balanced flavors uniting people with unforgettable dishes. His passion for cooking, evident in every recipe, spread contagious joy. With his passing, the chasm left by his culinary genius is felt. Christo’s delicious legacy lingers in the hearts of those he delighted—a poignant reminder of the culinary maestro we were blessed to know and love.

Christo’s passing leaves an irreplaceable void in our lives, and our hearts ache with the grief of his departure. We extend our deepest condolences to his parents, Mary and Christo, stepmother, Carol and his siblings Sherrie, Jon, Sophia, Annie, and Andrew. Christo’s memory also lives on in the hearts of his extended family, including Beverly, Derek, Kristine, and Iliana Deschambeault, who shared in the warmth and love he brought to every gathering.

Christo’s passing leaves a void that cannot be filled, but his spirit lives on in the memories we hold dear. In celebrating his life, let us remember the joy he brought, the love he shared, and the profound impact he had on all of us. May he rest in eternal peace.

The celebration of life for family and friends will be held at the Frog and Turtle on Feb. 10, from 11 to 4 p.m., hosted by a lifelong family friend.

To share memories of Christo or to leave the family an online condolence, please visit http://www.athutchins.com

