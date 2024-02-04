GORHAM – Janice D. Dunlap, of Gorham, passed away peacefully on Feb. 1, 2024, with her loving family at her side. She was 75 years old.

Janice was a very family and community oriented woman. In past years, she was an active member of the White Rock Community Club, the White Rock Cemetery Association and the White Rock Ladies Auxiliary. In most recent years, was an active member of the Lakes Region Senior Center. The individuals belonging to this organization were some of her dearest friends and ones she treasured her time spent with.

Janice was very well known for her amazing cooking and baking abilities. Her homemade creations were always a center of attention and ones that were commonly sought out by those she loved.

Her soulmate, Glen, was her high school sweetheart, her best friend and the love of her life of 39 years. Together, they had two children, Brian and Beth. Janice took great pride in both of her children. She considered them to be two of the greatest things she ever brought into this world.

Her son, Brian, walked in the footsteps of both his parents with family and community focus always at the forefront of his being. Her daughter, Beth, also embraced the quality of caring for others in both her personal and professional life. Janice was blessed to have her two additional children, Lisa and Jason, the spouses of her two children that she proudly claimed as her own.

Janice’s greatest pride other than her children were her grandchildren. Megan, Sam, Reegan and Jake were the sparkle of her eye. She loved them beyond measure. She was blessed to add two additional grandchildren to her family as well with Megan’s husband, Adam, and Sam’s girlfriend, Emily. She loved them all so much.

Many years following the passing of Janice’s husband, she was blessed with the companionship of the late Kenneth Ashley. The two found much happiness together and embraced each other’s’ families, creating a loving bond. She loved Ken’s children and grandchildren as he did hers.

Janice is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Brian and Lisa Dunlap of Gorham, her daughter and son-in-law, Beth and Jason Burke of Windham; six grandchildren, Megan and Adam Levesque, Sam Dunlap, Emily Sawyer, Reegan Burke and Jake Burke; brother and sister-in-law, John “Jack” and Luella Dix, sister-in-law, Beverly Dix, brother-in-law and sister-in-law Dale and Edie Dunlap, sister-in-law and brother-in-law Heidi and James Palmer; goddaughter, Dawn Freeland and fiancee, Raymond Williams; in addition to several nieces and nephews.

Janice was predeceased by her loving husband, Glen Dunlap; her companion, Kenneth Ashley; her parents John and Alice Dix; her brothers Charles Dix and Kenneth Dix, sister, Dorothy Wescott. She too, was predeceased by her loving black lab, Dakota.

Visiting hours will be held for 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 7, at the Dolby, Blais and Segee Chapel, 434 River Rd., Windham. A funeral service will be held Thursday, Feb. 8, at 10 a.m. at the Dolby, Blais and Segee Chapel as well. Burial to follow at White Rock Cemetery, Gorham.

To express condolences please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the:

Lakes Region Senior Center,

Att: Gerry Day,

20 Running Springs Rd.,

Gorham, ME 04038

