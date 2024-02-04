BANGOR – Judith ‘Judy’ (Page Grover) Turner, 88, of Bangor passed away peacefully on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. She was born Jan. 30, 1935. She is survived by her daughters, Lori Willette and her husband, Keary, of Gorham, Tracey M. Grover of Brewer, and Annette L. Grover of Holden.

For a full obituary please visit BrookingsSmith.com.

