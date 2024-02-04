SEBAGO – Kevin Murphy, 72, of Hawkes Road, died peacefully on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024 at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House with his loving family by his side.

Kevin was born on June 21, 1951 in Kittery, at the Portsmouth Naval Hospital the son of the late Charles W. and Marilyn J. (Mead) Murphy. Kevin graduated from the South Portland High School 1969. After graduation, Kevin enlisted in the United States Navy and served from 1970-1976.

He married Deborah A. Capano on Sept. 25, 1976 at the Cape Elizabeth Historic Spurwink Church. He was a retired member of the Electrical Local 567 where he held positions of president, vice president, recording secretary, executive board, apprenticeship director and job steward numerous times, retired in 2012 due to ill health. He also worked as a carpenter with CA Monsell and Son doing high end carpentry.

Kevin was a Nascar fan, and enjoyed word jumbles and Cryptoquip. He had a talented green thumb and enjoyed gardening, reading mysteries and fiction. He and was a fan of John Grishom, fried clams at Ken’s, ribs at the Yankee Smokehouse in Ossippee, N.H. In 2000 they built the log cabin in Sebago, now known as “Paradise.” He loved driving his Cadillac and riding along the Kangamangus Highway and time at the cabin in Tamworth, N.H. His family fondly remembers spending summers camping and boating on Sebago Lake with family and friends.

He was predeceased by a brother, Dennis Murphy, a sister, Joyce Powell.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Debbie Murphy of Sebago; a daughter, Molly Murphy of Gorham, a brother, Michael and Helen Murphy of Scarborough, a sister, Margaret and Jim Harris of Tennessee; numerous nieces and nephews; aunts and uncles.

Kevin’s family would like to give special thanks to Dr. Winters and staff “his Angels,” Dr. Wrona, and Dr. Reynolds for their great care and the staff of Gosnell Hospice House.

Services will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel. To view Kevin’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

Memorial contributions may be made in Kevin’s memory to the

Special Olympics Maine,

525 Main St., Unit D,

South Portland, ME 04106;

Make-A-Wish® Maine,

66 Mussey Rd.,

Scarborough, ME 04074

