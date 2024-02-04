DANVILLE – Ralph B. Lashua, 90 years old, of Danville, passed away on Jan. 31, 2024 with family by his side.

He was born on Nov. 6, 1933 in Lewiston, the son of Martin Sr. and Helen (Colley) Lashua. He was educated in the schools of Gray, graduating from Pennell Institute in 1952.

He married the love of his life, Shirley on June 30, 1956. They resided in Danville where together they raised four children. Shirley passed away on July 28, 2004 and he missed her greatly every day. Ralph has resided at Schooner Estates in Auburn since August, 2014.

Throughout his life, he worked at various warehouse facilities. He was a self-taught musician and could be heard playing an instrument and singing whenever he had spare time. Throughout the years he was a member of various area country bands; music was his passion.

He enjoyed watching the Red Sox, gardening, fishing, hunting, listening to country music, playing Bingo and spending time with family. He was a member of the Danville Grange, Pomona Grange, State Grange, Remember When Senior Citizens and St. Louis Senior Citizens.

He is survived by his four children, William Morrison Sr. and wife Nancy, Kathleen L’Italien, Brian Lashua and companion Debbie Bennett, and Brenda LaMarque and husband David; six grandchildren, William Morrison Jr. (Hannah), Tracey Libby (Rich), Karen Dehetre (Mike), Lori L’Italien (Nick), Kevin Lashua (Jess) and Katie Lashua (Justin); and 12 great-grandchildren; also several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents; four siblings; and a great-granddaughter.

The family would like to express their deep appreciation to the Schooner staff for the love, care and support that they provided not only to our Dad, but to the family as well.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday Feb. 10 at Wilson Funeral Home, 24 Shaker Rd., Gray. A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers,

contributions in Ralph’s name may be made to Schooner Estates’ music and entertainment fund.

