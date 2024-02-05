Northern Light Health says patients’ electronic health records went back online Monday after some of its computer servers were compromised over the weekend.

Digital patient records were taken offline Saturday when the health care network’s monitoring system detected abnormalities in some of its servers.

Though none of the affected servers contained patient information, Northern Light Health took patient records offline as a precaution while it investigated and took remedial measures. Northern Light used paper medical records instead of digital patient records during the investigation.

“Our teams have worked around the clock this weekend to conduct a thorough review of our servers and ensure they are in working order. We are continuing this work and are pleased to share our electronic medical record went back online this afternoon,” Northern Light Health said in a statement.

During the downtime, all 10 of its hospitals remained open and patient care was not affected.

Northern Light Health told patients that arranged appointments are still scheduled unless a patient has been told otherwise. While electronic medical records are up and running, Northern Light Health said routine processes could be slower than normal.

“Please have patience as we return to our full operational state,” Northern Light Health said.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous