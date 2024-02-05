William Nathan Edes, 50, of Kennebunk, peacefully passed on Thursday Jan. 18, 2024.

Bill was born May 3, 1973, in Sanford. He graduated from Kennebunk High School in 1992 then continued to pursue an associate’s degree at Hesser College. In 2012, he pursued his career on the open road, where he got to see a lot of the country. Over the past 11 years, with working at H.O. Wolding, Bill made many friends. Bill enjoyed his job up to his last day with us.

As he joined heaven, he left behind his two children, his daughter Evelyn Bellemare and her spouse Tyler Bellemare and his son Anthony Edes, his parents Dorothy and Wayne Edes Sr., his older brother and his spouse, Wayne Jr. and Sara Edes, their children, Zachary, Isabella and Maggie.

Bill was an outstanding son, a joy to have, he kept us going. His every thought was for his kids, he did everything for them. Bill knew no strangers. He loved and took care of everybody. He was a happy child and a happy adult. We were so proud of him.

As a brother, he often called himself the “bigger little brother.” He’d love to watch people excel, even if it meant sitting on the sidelines. He loved to join in on any mischief.

As a best friend, Bill cared more about others than himself. He was a paragon of patience, kindness, and affability. His place in our hearts can never be replaced by another.

Dad was a great father, always there when his kids needed him, or didn’t need him. Even across the country, he always did what he needed to for his children. He loved watching them grow, but always said he still sees them as little kids. Dad helped us make so many memories for us to cherish. Dad will always be on our minds and in our hearts.

Bill was a person who made friends everywhere he’d go. He was known for being there for everyone, whenever they needed someone to talk to. He was a great listener and always had advice for any issue.

Words can’t describe how much Bill will be missed.

A celebration of life will be held for Bill Saturday, Feb. 17 from 2 to 4 p.m. with sharing of memories at 3 p.m. at Autumn Green Funeral Home, 47 Oak St., Alfred, ME 04002.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Bill’s Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in the care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.

