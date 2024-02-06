Kennebunk Land Trust announced it will host a Snow Stroll nature walk, in partnership with Boulangerie: A Proper Bakery, as part of the Paint the Town Red festivities.

The trust, according to a news release, “invites nature enthusiasts of all ages to embrace the beauty of winter with a hearty stroll through one of our preserves, and then warm up with a $5 gift card to Boulangerie.”

The Snow Stroll nature walk is scheduled for 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 17 at the Mousam River Wildlife Sanctuary. The Mousam River Wildlife Sanctuary is located on Water Street in Kennebunk.

The family-friendly event is open to all ages and skill levels and will provide an opportunity to experience the outdoors and learn about the environment. Ticket sales include admission to the nature walk, and Boulangerie gift card useable within one week from the walk.

To participate in the Snow Stroll, register at kennebunklandtrust.org. Space is limited, and registration is encouraged.

Norway Savings names marketing officer

Norway Savings Bank announced the recent hiring of Dave Guthro as assistant vice president, marketing and communications officer.

Guthro, a Kennebunk resident, joins the bank’s marketing team, focusing on brand and business line promotion, communication strategy, community relations, paid and social media, and digital marketing. He will also serve as spokesman and primary media contact for the bank.

He comes to Norway Savings with an background in communications. Guthro most recently served as the communications director for the Diocese of Portland, covering the entire state. Prior to his time at the diocese, he was a morning news anchor and sports anchor/reporter for WMTW-TV (ABC) in Portland and other ABC affiliates in New England.

A Massachusetts native, Guthro is an alumnus of Syracuse University, where he was a member of the university’s Honors Program at the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications.

Graves Library offers activities

Graves Memorial Library in Kennebunkport will host an afternoon movie matinee on Saturday, Feb. 10 at 2 p.m. Sweet treats will be offered.

The library will host a guest from the Center for Wildlife on Tuesday, Feb. 13, from 3:15 to 4 p.m. The Center for Wildlife is a private, nonprofit conservation medicine and environmental education organization located in Cape Neddick.

The event is for all ages and preregistration is required. The library is located at 18 Maine St., Kennebunkport. For more information, call 207-967-2778 or visit www.graveslibrary.org.

Kennebunk Free Library seeks focus group participants

Kennebunk Free Library extended an invitation for participants in a focus group as part of its strategic planning process. The input will play a role in shaping the future direction of the library. The focus group will provide a platform for open discussions about the strengths, opportunities, and challenges the library faces, as well as a vision for Kennebunk Free Library.

Registration is required. To make a reservation, visit kennebunklibrary.org or call 207-985-2173. The schedule:

· Tuesday, Feb. 20, 5:30-7 p.m. – Kennebunk Free Library, Hank’s Room.

· Friday, Feb. 23, 2-3:30 p.m. – Kennebunk Free Library, Hank’s Room.

· Tuesday, March 5, 9:30-11 a.m. – Kennebunk Free Library, Hank’s Room.

· Monday, March 11, 1-2:30 – Arundel Town Hall.

Your participation will contribute significantly to the development of a comprehensive and community-driven strategic plan. We genuinely value your input and look forward to hearing your thoughts on how we can enhance our services and better meet the needs of our community.

Kennebunk Free Library invites all community members to participate actively in the strategic planning process. Updates and information on how to get involved are available at kennebunklibrary.org and on Facebook and Instagram. You can also call us at 985-2173.

LEGO Club meets at library

Kennebunk Free Library is offering a LEGO Club for children ages 4 and older. LEGO Club will meet on Thursday, Feb. 29, from 3:45 to 4:30 p.m. Participants are invited to build new and imaginative creations or ask the librarian for a challenge to complete. All LEGO blocks will be supplied. Participants are asked to leave their personal blocks at home. Registration is appreciated.

The club is free and wheelchair accessible. Kennebunk Free Library is located at 112 Main St., Kennebunk. For more information or to register, call 207-985-2173, ext. 108 or register online.

Kennebunk Land Trust announces 2024 nature walk schedule

Kennebunk Land Trust released the dates for its Nature Walk series. The first Saturday of each month, the land trust hosts a nature walk on a different preserve following a different theme. Participants are invited to explore a new local preserve and enjoy nature in all seasons.

The walks are led by local Maine Guides and master naturalists, who take participants through the nature preserve and share knowledge and ask questions about the flora, fauna, and nature.

The walks are free of charge for all ages and held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Donations are accepted and well-behaved dogs are welcome. The schedule:

· Jan. 6 – Alewive Woods

· Feb. 3 – Wonderbrook Park

· March 2 – For All Forever Preserve

· April 6 – Oxbow Preserve

· May 4 – Mousam River Wildlife Sanctuary

· June 1 – Butler Preserve

· July 6 – For All Forever Preserve

· Aug. 3 – Hope Woods

· Sept. 7 – Wonderbrook Park

· Oct. 5 – Mousam River Wildlife Sanctuary

· Nov. 2 – Butler Preserve

· Dec. 7 – For All Forever Preserve

The 2024 walk schedule subject to change with notice. For more information and to register, visit https://kennebunklandtrust.org/.

Kennebunk Savings and Southern Maine Health Care are sponsors of the events.

York County Republican Committee schedules meeting

The York County Republican Committee will meet Wednesday, Feb. 14 at Alfred Town Hall. Alfred Town Hall is located at 16 Saco Road in Alfred. The doors open at 6:30 p.m. with a business meeting scheduled for 7 to 8:30 p.m.

All Republicans are urged to attend the meeting focused on the results of the 2024 municipal caucuses, the upcoming state convention, and early and absentee voting in the semi-closed presidential primary being conducted under the rules for ranked choice voting that began on Feb. 5.

For more information, email communications@yorkgop.org or call 207-468-2395.

York County Audubon presentation features conservation of African forest elephants

In recent decades, according to a York County Audubon news release, forest elephant populations have dramatically declined largely due to poaching, habitat fragmentation, and habitat loss. To help conserve west and central Africa’s tropical forests and forest elephants, the Elephant Listening Project utilizes passive acoustic monitoring.

On Tuesday, Feb. 20, at 7 p.m., York County Audubon will host a program that will be presented only via Zoom. For more information and to register for the Zoom program, visit www.yorkcountyaudubon.org for the registration link. After registering, participants will receive a confirmation email.

Passive acoustic monitoring is a non-invasive method that enables evidence-based conservation strategies through large-scale monitoring of elusive, acoustically active species, as well as human disturbance, such as illegal gun hunting and logging. Research Analyst Bobbi Estabrook will explain how the Elephant Listening Project works toward improving conservation outcomes by supporting data-driven decision-making, evaluating the effectiveness of anti-poaching strategies, mentoring researchers, and sharing the wonder and complexity of forest elephants.

Estabrook joined the project team in 2021. She conducts acoustic analyses, manages and carries out research projects and mentors students that join the lab each semester. Estabrook first touched base with the project in 2007, when she attended the first-ever Sound Analysis Workshop. With more than 10 years of experience using passive acoustic methods to understand the ecology of baleen whales, Estabrook’s current research focuses on the acoustic ecology of African forest elephants and the effects of human activities on their vocal behavior.

Paint the Town Red is in full swing

New to February’s Paint the Town Red celebration throughout Kennebunk, Kennebunkport and Arundel this year is the addition of Biddeford and Saco.

The month-long celebration is hosted by the Kennebunk Kennebunkport Arundel Chamber of Commerce and this year the Chamber invited members of the Biddeford Saco Chamber to join in.

“We were delighted that we were able to partner with our friends at the Biddeford Saco Chamber,” said Laura Dolce, executive director of the Kennebunk Kennebunkport Arundel Chamber. “It gives people even more options for places to explore and enjoy this year.”

Local retailers and restaurateurs, according to the Chamber, are lit up red and are offering special “red tag deals,” “red plate specials” and other romantic fun during this month of love. In addition to a heart-strewn downtown, Paint the Town Red includes special hotel packages, menus, retail sales, art workshops, wine tastings, culinary classes and pop-up dinners. “Eat, Stay & Play” specials run for the whole month of February.

Some special events include Stripers Restaurant and Sea Love Candles partnering on a Scent Blending and Dining Package, The Boathouse hosting its annual Frosted Ice Bar, the Tree Spa at Hidden Pond hosting a Galentine’s Spa Party, and Blaze Brewing Co. partnering with Heart of Biddeford for Adult Sledding and Brews.

In addition to the many events throughout February, the Chamber shared are eight ideas for “romancing the community:”

1. Take a sushi making class at Rosella KPT.

2. Dance. There will be a DJ playing house music at The Rabbit Hole every Saturday night.

3. See a show at City Theater in Biddeford. The historic theater has shows all month long.

4. Linger over a glass of wine or two (several local restaurants offer fireplaces) or pick up a special bottle and bring it home for a cozy night together.

5. Get the heart pumping out on the trails (Kennebunkport Conservation Trust, Kennebunk Land Trust and the Wells Reserve to start).

6. Visit a local art gallery: KW Contemporary Art is hosting an Apres Ski party.

7. Take a painting class at The Creative Soul and paint the love of many peoples’ lives, their pets.

8. What does the future hold? Get a tarot card reading at Dragon Star Creations.

For the full list of Paint the Town Red events and packages, visit https://gokennebunks.com/paintthetownred/.

Covering Cat Stevens/Yusuf in the Port

Mid-Week Music continues Wednesday, Feb. 21 at 7 p.m. with “The Songs of Cat Stevens/Yusuf” at the Town House School in Kennebunkport. Town House School is located at 135 North Street.

Yusuf Islam, known during his commercially productive years in the 1960s and ‘70s as Cat Stevens, churned out a slew of well-known and chart-topping songs in a relatively short span of time.

Dana Pearson (guitar, piano) and John Kumnick (bass) will play a couple dozen of them on Feb. 21, including “Where Do the Children Play,” “Here Comes My Baby,” and “Peace Train.”

The next entry in the monthly concert series will be “Songs of J.J. Cale” on Wednesday, March 20, at 7 p.m. with Pearson joined by guitarist Don Wessels.

For tickets, visit kporths.com/buy-tickets, email info@kporths.com, or call 207- 967-2751.

Kindness Crew meets at Kennebunk Free Library

Join Kennebunk Free Library for Kindness Crew on Feb. 13 from 4 to 5 p.m. Local author Janine P. Salvesky will visit for a story and craft. Salvesky will share her books, “A Princess Heart” and “A Princess Heart Reflects the Beauty of the Human Spirit.”

According to a news release, “Salvesky’s books are illustrated by her daughter, Natalia. Natalia celebrated kindness in her life; Janine will help us learn about Natalia and her life and heart.”

After the stories, Janine will help create fairy lights using mason jars. To help plan for the program, registration is required. Participants can register online or call Kennebunk Free Library at 207-985-2173. The program is open to ages 4 and older.

The event is free and wheelchair accessible. Kennebunk Free Library is located at 112 Main St., Kennebunk. For more information and to register, call 207-985-2173.

Archaeology forum scheduled at Brick Store Museum

The Brick Store Museum will host the Cape Porpoise Archaeological Alliance (of which it is a part) for a forum led by Tim Spahr, principal investigator for the Alliance, on Saturday, March 2, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Titled “Exploring the Past Forum: Diverse Perspectives in Archaeology,” the forum is for all levels that seek to learn, discuss and share insights into the fascinating world of archaeology. Registration for the forum can be found on the museum’s website, www.brickstoremuseum.org/calendar.

Four Maine-based archaeology professionals, in addition to Spahr, will speak at the event. Dr. Gemma Hudgell, archaeologist and assistant director of the Northeast Archaeology Research Center; Elizabeth Kelley, archaeological artist with the alliance; Dawna Lamson, field archaeologist with the alliance; and keynoted by Dr. Bonnie Newsom, Penobscot, archaeologist and professor at the University of Maine. The forum will conclude with a Q&A panel.

Registration for the forum is $40 ($35 for museum and Kennebunkport Conservation Trust members). The registration fee includes lunch and supports stipends for forum speakers. Patrons are encouraged to register by Wednesday, Feb. 29.

February programs at Kennebunk Free Library

Story Time: On most Mondays in February at 10 a.m., story times will be held in Hank’s Room at Kennebunk Free Library. Because of the holiday this month, the library will hold a story time on Tuesday, Feb. 20.

Upcoming story time dates: Feb. 12, 20, 26.

For more information call 207-985-2173 or email kfl@kennebunklibrary.org.

Thursday Family Fun Play: On Thursday mornings in February, Kennebunk Free Library will bring out the toys for a library play date. The toys are best enjoyed when littles and grown-ups play together. Participants are invited to play and make new friends at the library. All programs will run from 10 to 11 a.m.

Thursday Family Fun Play is for children ages 0-5 and their grown-ups. No registration is required. Upcoming Thursday Family Fun Play dates: Feb. 8, 15, 22, 29.

For more information call 207-985-2173 or email kfl@kennebunklibrary.org.

Junior Science: Visit the library and learn all about the human body at Junior Science on Feb. 5 at 3:45 p.m. For ages 5-plus; registration required.

The event is free and wheelchair accessible. Kennebunk Free Library is located at 112 Main St., Kennebunk. For more information and to register, please call 985-2173 or register online.

York County Audubon accepting applications for Hog Island program

York County Audubon is seeking an educator or community leader to participate in a one-week program on Hog Island off mid-coast Maine in July 2024. York County Audubon will sponsor one participant who can benefit from the Hog Island experience and use it to teach others. Complete information is available at www.yorkcountyaudubon.org/scholarships and applications are due by March 11.

The program, titled “Sharing Nature: An Educator’s Week,” will run from July 14-19. Program details and descriptions are available at http://hogisland.audubon.org/sharing-nature-educator-s-week. The Audubon scholarship will pay 70 percent of the recipient’s cost for program tuition, room and board.

According to a York County Audubon news release, “since 1936, some of the world’s most well-known and highly respected naturalists have come to Hog Island and inspired thousands to learn about and protect birds and the environment. Roger Tory Peterson was among the first teachers on the 335-acre island. Rachel Carson described her visit to Hog Island in her landmark book, “Silent Spring.” Kenn Kaufman, only 9 years old when he read Peterson’s account of Hog lsland, is now an international authority on birds and nature.”

York County Audubon, according to the press release, “fosters understanding, appreciation, and conservation of the natural world through the education of present and future generations. The Hog Island scholarship is dedicated to June Ficker, bird bander extraordinaire, who shared her love for birds with thousands of York County residents and visitors.”

York County Audubon is a chapter of Maine Audubon.

AWS accepting workshop applications

The Animal Welfare Society announced that the application for Animal Care Intensive is now open. Animal Care Intensive is a five-day series of workshops for high-school students interested in a career in veterinary medicine. During the workshop series, students learn from and work directly with professionals and experts including veterinarians from a variety of specialties, licensed veterinary technicians, engineers, exotic animal handlers and laboratory technicians.

According to a news release, students spend a day at the AWS Community Veterinary Clinic, located on Animal Welfare Society’s campus in West Kennebunk. They will watch veterinarians in action, including completing surgeries, and assist veterinary and animal care technicians with exams and treatments. The program also includes interactive field trips to IDEXX Laboratories in Westbrook, Southern Maine Hospital for Small Mammals in Kennebunk and the Maine State Society for the Protection of Animals in Windham. On the field trips, students see first-hand how veterinary medicine is practiced in a variety of settings.

“This series of Animal Care Intensive workshops focuses specifically on veterinary medicine and the many ways veterinarians practice,” said Amanda Zimmerman, AWS’ youth programs coordinator, who is overseeing the program’s curriculum. “Students watch and support the veterinarians in a variety of tasks, and experience first-hand what a career in veterinary medicine entails. This experience can help inform their interests and academic pursuits in the future.”

Animal Care Intensive is the only program of its kind in the area for high-school students to engage directly with veterinary professionals. The program runs Monday, Feb. 19 to Friday, Feb. 23 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Animal Welfare Society in West Kennebunk. Tuition is $400. Interested students should submit an application and accompanying essay by Feb. 9.

For more information and the application, visit https://animalwelfaresociety.org/youth/animal-care-intensive/.

Community building grants available

Nonprofit organizations in York County may be eligible for grants from the Maine Community Foundation’s (MaineCF) Community Building Grant Program.

The grant program, according to a news release, “invests in local projects and organizations that help build strong communities. In 2023, eight York County nonprofit organizations were awarded grants totaling $65,500. Donors with advised funds at MaineCF awarded three additional grants totaling $21,000.”

The Community Building Grant Program supports projects and organizations that invest in people, engage with the people served, and strengthen community resources. Applicants must identify how the organization or project invests in people’s skills, knowledge and/or well-being. They will also be asked to explain how they engage the people served in the design, delivery and/or evaluation of the work. The grantmaking committees are also interested to learn which community resources are being strengthened.

Last year’s grant recipients:

Engine, to engage artists, makers, youth and community members in diverse creative expression.

Kennebunkport Heritage Housing Trust, to secure land and begin development of its next affordable housing neighborhood.

Saco Meals Program, to strengthen and grow its community meals program that addresses food insecurity and isolation.

For a full list of 2023 Community Building grants by county, visit www.mainecf.org/recentgrants.

The Community Building Grant Program, according to the organization, is MaineCF’s largest grant program. It is one of the only grant programs in the state that supports a broad range of interest areas, including arts, education, environment, economic development and human services. The grant program offers two types of funding: project grants and general support. Project grants are only available to larger organizations for new projects. General support grants are geared toward smaller organizations and this flexible funding may support new, expanding or ongoing programs as well as operational needs.

For more information about Community Building Grant Program qualifications and the application process, visit www.mainecf.org/communitybuilding.

February’s featured exhibit revealed

Speers Gallery at Kennebunk Free Library will present an exhibit titled “Barn Quilts: An Interior View,” by local artist Maryfrances S. Smith, in February. The exhibit will run Feb. 2-29.

According to a Kennebunk Free Library news release, “Smith is a designer, painter, and quilter. Smith has been creating with a needle for more than 60 years with embroidery, costuming and quilts. Painting has been a parallel passion for many years starting with floor cloths in 2000.

“Using traditional quilting motifs along with original abstract designs, Smith weaves memories of both her Pennsylvanian roots and Maine lifestyle with a deep passion for color and geometric design. Smith’s paintings use geometric patterns to suggest movement and flow. They are feelings and instincts evoked by a memory or a visual scene but rendered in the abstract.”

Barn Quilts: An Interior View takes a different approach from the use of exterior barn quilts often found on rural barns in most states of the country, including Maine’s Aroostook County. Smith’s approach, according to the press release, is to use barn quilts (in a smaller size) inside your home to bring to life the spirit of all those unrecognized artists who created in any spare moments they may have had after working at “day jobs;” to those people who created from what they had available on hand be it using natural dyes to stain walls with designs or reconfiguring old clothing into bed coverings. For Smith, painting quilt designs and creating fabric quilts from the motifs in her paintings, meshes her skills and talents with all the many women – and men – who came before her in her family, and whose perseverance feeds her spirit.

The public is invited to view the exhibit in the library’s Speers Gallery from Feb. 2-29 at 112 Main St., Kennebunk, during regular library hours when the gallery is not in use for library programs. For current hours and gallery access, visit www.kennebunklibrary.org.

Couple launches Compassionate Friends group

Karen and Hal Muller of Wells are starting the third Maine Chapter of The Compassionate Friends a global grief support organization, a grief support group tailored for parents navigating the pain of losing a child. TCF York County will offer a space for parents and grandparents to share experiences, connect with others who understand the pain, and receive guidance on the journey toward healing.

According to a news release, the Mullers hope to facilitate an environment that fosters understanding, compassion, and resilience. The first meeting is scheduled for February 2024 and will continue to meet twice a month. The location will be determined based on the geographic distribution of the responses received. The couple welcomes parents and grandparents from York County and surrounding areas to join the group.

The Compassionate Friends group is response to personal tragedy after Karen and Hal Muller experienced the loss of their adult son to Covid three years ago. The Mullers recognize the challenges faced by grieving parents and aim to create a supportive community for mutual healing.

“We understand the isolating and overwhelming nature of losing a child,” said Karen Muller in an email. “Our aim is to create a supportive community where parents can find understanding, share their stories, and help each other through the healing process.”

Group details:

· Open to parents and grandparents who have lost a child, regardless of circumstances.

· Meetings for bereaved children (15 and older) will be established if the need exists.

· Monthly meetings will feature open discussions and occasional guest speakers.

· Emphasis on confidentiality and a non-judgmental atmosphere.

“While our personal grief journey has been challenging, we believe that through coming together, we can provide a beacon of hope for others who are struggling,” said Hal Muller. “We know men and women don’t grieve the same, understanding that is the first step. No one should have to face the pain of child loss alone.”

For more information, email Karen Muller at info@TCFYork.org.

Amateur Radio Society announces meeting dates

The New England Radio Discussion Society meets biweekly on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. throughout the year at The New School in Kennebunk. The club informally gathers to support and promote amateur (ham) radio. Wide-ranging discussion topics include: early and contemporary equipment, digital technology, internet integration, and striving for international contacts. Most meetings include a “tech talk” by a society member.

Those interested in amateur radio are invited to join. Upcoming meetings will be held Feb. 20, March 5, and March 19.

The New School is located at 38 York St. in Kennebunk. For more information, contact Alex at 207-967-8812.

Kennebunk Free Library begins strategic plan process

Kennebunk Free Library announced the commencement of a comprehensive strategic planning process aimed at charting the course for the library’s future. According to the library, “the initiative is a significant step in ensuring that KFL continues to meet the evolving needs of our community and remains a vibrant hub for learning, innovation, and community engagement. As a cornerstone of our community, KFL recognizes the importance of

adaptability and forward-thinking in providing the best possible services and resources to our patrons. The strategic planning process will involve a thorough assessment of current library services, community needs, and emerging trends in library science and technology.”

According to the library, key elements of the strategic planning process include:

Community input: KFL values the input of our community members. The library will conduct a survey, focus groups, and one-on-one interviews to gather insights and feedback on the library’s current offerings and to identify areas for improvement.

Stakeholder collaboration: The library will collaborate with key stakeholders, including local organizations, schools, businesses, and town leaders, to build partnerships that enhance the impact of library services on the community.

Technology and innovation: The strategic planning process will explore opportunities to leverage emerging technologies to enhance library services, improve accessibility, and provide new and innovative ways for patrons to engage with the library.

Facility planning: Assess the physical space, including 1 Fletcher St., of the library to ensure it meets the needs of the community, is accessible to all, and provides a welcoming and inclusive environment.

Service expansion: Identify opportunities to expand and improve library programs and services, including literacy initiatives, educational programs, and cultural offerings.

Kennebunk Free Library invites all community members to participate actively in the strategic planning process. Updates and information on how to get involved will be available at kennebunklibrary.org and on Facebook and Instagram.

For more information, call 207-985-2173.

Legion Post announces meeting schedule

The monthly meeting of American Legion Post 159 in Kennebunkport is held on the first Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. All veterans and Sons of the American Legion are welcome to attend.

Legion Post 159 is located at 102 Main St. (across from the police station) in Kennebunkport. Future meeting dates:

March 7, April 4, May 2, June 6, July 11, Aug. 1, Sept. 5, Oct. 3, Nov. 7 and Dec. 5.

For more information, call 967-2400.

