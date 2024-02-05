For many years, Scarborough school children studying Scarborough history visited the Scarborough Historical Society & Museum for special educational tours. In addition to visiting the museum’s exhibits, students were shown how early games were played, how corn was popped in an earlier time, and how children used small chalk boards instead of paper. They got to try their hands at writing with a quill pen and using an early apple peeler, said historical society spokeswoman Linda McLoon.

But as the historical society’s collections and exhibits grew, space became more limited and there was no longer room for children to sit on the floor to see a demonstration, and the school tours was cancelled. The Scarborough Historical Society has applied to the town to lease Alger Hall. One of the plans for the building is to reinstate the school tour program where children learn how people lived in the 19th century.

