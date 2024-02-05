The U.S. Mint plans to issue a special dollar coin May 16 honoring Lewiston High School graduate Bernard Lown, inventor of the direct-current defibrillator.

The coin is part of the American Innovation series that aims to highlight “historic ingenuity from every U.S. state and territory.”

The mint agreed in 2022 to feature Lown on its Maine coin.

Lown, who died in 2021, had a long career of medical and technical innovation as well as activism in the cause of peace. He shared in a Nobel Prize in 1985 for a group he helped to create called International Physicians for the Prevention of Nuclear War.

A pioneering cardiologist, Lown invented the direct-current defibrillator in 1962, a device the Lown Institute says has saved countless lives and helped make open-heart surgery possible.

Related Harvard honors the life of Nobel Peace Prize winner Bernard Lown

Lown’s daughter, Anne, told the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee that her father “refused to get a patent as he did not want to profit off his invention but to have it globally available.”

Advertisement

The coin features a profile of Lown above a depiction of the defibrillator.

The coins in the American Innovations series don’t circulate generally. They are sold through the U.S. Mint.

Though all of the options for purchasing the coin are not yet available, the mint has price a 25-coin roll of the Lown coin at $34.50 and a 100-coin roll at $117.50.

The coins are being produced at the Denver and Philadelphia mints. It is one of four American Innovations dollar coins the mint plans to issue this year.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: