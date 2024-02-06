Support for much-needed housing

To the editor,

Older adults represent a disproportionately high number of low-income Mainers facing homelessness. Last year, MaineHousing announced that the state needs an additional 80,000 homes by 2030 to meet growing housing needs.

The proposed housing development from Kennebunk Savings Bank and Avesta Housing will be a key part of the solution to ensure older Mainers have a safe, affordable, and stable place to live. Avesta Housing plans to create two 35-unit residential buildings for adults 55-plus on land generously donated by Kennebunk Savings Bank. This land was initially designated for industrial use, but a “yes” on Question A will redesignate the land for residential use, greatly improving the lives of local older Mainers.

Southern Maine Agency on Aging (SMAA) is in full support of this collaboration and development.

Providing support and resources to keep older adults housed is vital to our community’s well-being. For 51 years, Southern Maine Agency on Aging’s programs have addressed food and housing insecurity, mental and physical wellness, and access to critical benefits and services for thousands of Mainers. Lack of affordable housing is one of the biggest barriers our clients face. Question A provides another resource for the people served by the Southern Maine Agency on Aging and other community organizations.

We urge readers to vote “yes” on Question A on March 5 to support the efforts of Avesta Housing and Kennebunk Savings in developing this much-needed housing. With your help, 70 new apartments will become available to older adults in need.

Megan Walton, chief executive officer

Southern Maine Agency on Aging

