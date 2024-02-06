The Lake Region High School Interact Club has donated $1,000 in school supplies, food, shoes and clothing to children in Colombia.
The club held multiple fundraisers, including selling Colombian-themed maracas and gift baskets, gift certificates to a Colombian restaurant in Portland, and car washes and wood stacking.
Emma Bodwell, chair of the Bridgton-Lake Region Rotary Club’s International Committee, brought the supplies to a day center for children in Palermo, a community outside of Barranquilla, Colombia.
Rotary Clubs sponsor and mentor the students in Interact Clubs at high schools to promote volunteerism and leadership skills.
