Casco Parks and Recreation and the Open Space Commission will hold a full moon snowshoe hike to Owl Pond Feb. 24.

The Snow Moon Community Snowshoe will begin at the Pleasant Lake Beach trailhead at 4:30 p.m. The trip to Owl Pond and back to the trailhead is about 3 miles. Public parking is available at Pleasant Lake Beach. No registration is required.

Snowshoes are available to borrow through parks and rec. Contact jraymond@cascomaine.org with any questions.

