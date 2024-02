Books/Authors

Feb. 10

Karen Swasey author talk: “The Runner Who Never Ran,” 10 a.m., Raymond Village Library, 3 Meadow Road, Raymond. raymondvillagelibrary.org

Exhibits/Galleries

Through Feb. 15

“(t)here but not”: 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, to 7 p.m. Thursday, USM art gallery, 5 University Way, Gorham. usm.maine.edu/gallery

Film

Feb. 8

“Minari” (2021): Rated PG-13, 1 p.m., Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road. windham.lib.me.us

Feb. 13

“Mudbound” (2017): Rated R, 1 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St. graypubliclibrary.com

Feb. 14

“Some Like it Hot” (1959): 5 p.m., Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road. windham.lib.me.us

Feb. 15

“Lincoln” (2012): Rated PG-13, 1 p.m., Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road. windham.lib.me.us

Feb. 17

“Trolls: Band Together” (2023): Rated PG, 1 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St. graypubliclibrary.com

Music

Feb. 8

43 Degrees North: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

Chicky Stoltz: 7 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com

Feb. 9

Flash Allen Trio: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $5. lennyspub.com

Cowboy Angels: 7:30 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com

Dan Fallon: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Feb. 10

“You Gotta Have Heart”: 2 p.m., Corthell Hall, USM campus, 13 University Way, Gorham. Free. usm.maine.edu/music

Continental Shakedown: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $5. lennyspub.com

Woodland Protocol: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Feb. 11

Sean and Hugh: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

Isaiah Bennett: 11 a.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Feb. 14

Andrea Rae; Matt Lucey: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

Feb. 15

Lunch Pail Blues: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

Evan Haines: 7 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com

Feb. 16

Montgomery Road: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $5. lennyspub.com

King Day and His New Imperials: 7:30 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com

Feb. 16-18

American Ride: 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. Sunday, Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Feb. 17

Steve and Erik Show: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $5. lennyspub.com

Feb. 18

Lou Mathieu: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

Theater

Through Feb. 18

“The Wedding Singer”: 7 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, Schoolhouse Arts Center, 16 Richville Road, Standish. $26, $24 students and seniors. schoolhousearts.org

