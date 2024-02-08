Nominations for SAD 6

School Board members

Bonny Eagle school director at-large nomination papers are available at the district headquarters at 94 Main St. in Buxton, and town halls in each of the district’s towns – Buxton, Frye Island, Hollis, Limington and Standish.

The terms expiring in June are those of Ellen DeCotiis, Buxton; Kelley Heath, Hollis; and Paul Welch, Standish.

Candidates must submit paperwork to voter registrars by 2 p.m. March 19. Certified papers must be delivered to SAD 6 by 4 p.m. March 28.

Election Day is set for June 11.

Bill Nemitz will speak

on state of journalism

Former Portland Press Herald and Maine Sunday Telegram columnist Bill Nemitz will speak at 1 p.m. Feb. 18 at Buxton Town Hall. The free talk is sponsored by the Hollis-Buxton Democratic Committee.

Nemitz, a Buxton resident and a member of the Maine Press Association’s Hall of Fame, will discuss the current state and future of Maine journalism and offer his thoughts on the upcoming presidential election.

