Overdose kits in place

Westbrook Partners for Prevention has distributed 10 opioid overdose emergency toolkits called ONEboxes throughout the city.

“If you look in places around Westbrook, you may notice some new purple-labeled boxes around the city. These are ONEboxes and they are designed to save lives,” a press release from the group said.

The boxes contain two doses of intranasal naloxone and written instructions for how bystanders can respond to an overdose. A QR code links to video instructions. The boxes also have a CPR mask, gloves and wipes.

Kits are available at the community center, middle school, high school, performing arts center, Walker Memorial Library, Super 8 Motel, Westbrook Regional Vocation Center, First Baptist Church, Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church and City Hall.

The ONEbox is distributed by the West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute, a nonprofit in Charleston, West Virginia.

Each box costs $199 and was funded with the city’s opioid settlement funds.

Dem caucus results

Westbrook Democratic Committee elected Liz Eisele McLellan as chairwoman at its caucus on Feb. 4.

Others elected, according to a post from the committee on Facebook, are Jennifer Munro, vice chair; Laura Huff, secretary; and Taylor Grant, treasurer.

Daniel Neuville served as chair of the caucus.

Valentine’s Tea

The Friends of Walker Memorial Library will host the group’s annual Valentine’s Tea from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10, in the Eleanor Conant Saunders Reading Room.

“We will have flute music from noon to 1 p.m. and the Maineblend choral group from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.,” member Kelly Day said in an announcement. Origami box making will take place at 1 p.m.

All ages are welcome. For more information, call 854-0630.

Pizza and ukes for seniors

Westbrook Senior Citizens will meet at noon Feb. 19 at the community center for a lunch of pizza, salad and dessert and entertainment.

The Shugars Band, ukulele players, will perform a mix of folk, rock, oldies, ballads, bluegrass and Irish music.

Reservations are required by calling Sharon Darche at 415-8092 before Thursday, Feb. 15. The group welcomes new members age 50 and up from Westbrook or neighboring communities. To learn more, contact Carol Sue Hayden at 854-2112.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on Feb. 13, 1974, that burglars ransacked the Cloudman Street home owned by a dead woman whose body was in a funeral home. A portable TV valued at $300 was the only known item that was stolen, according to police.

