GPD officers honored

Several Gorham officers were recognized at the Maine Association of Police awards banquet last weekend.

Sgt. Michael Coffin, Sgt. David Bruni and Fire Chief Ken Fickett received the Heroism Award for saving a resident from a burning apartment building on Narragansett Street.

Officer Taylor Stroup received the Meritorious Service Award “for her actions in assisting Windham Police Department with lifesaving measures during a cardiac event.” Police Chief Christopher Sanborn posted on Facebook that said Stroup went “above and beyond to support the family during this difficult event.”

At another recent awards ceremony, held at the Saco Police Department, Gorham Officer Aaron Erickson received a Life Saving Award for his actions saving the life of a suicidal man.

GOP joint caucus

The Gorham Republican Committee will caucus with Westbrook Republicans at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 15, at Moody’s Collision Center, 200 Narragansett St., in Gorham.

“The general session will include hearing from our candidates at the state, county and local level,” said Suzanne Roberge, chair of the Gorham committee.

Advertisement

Delegates and alternates also will be chosen for the state convention on April 26 at the Augusta Civic Center, and members will be elected to the Cumberland County Republican Committee.

All Republicans in Cumberland County are invited to participate.

The Gorham Republican Committee can be contacted at gorhamgop@gmail.com, and Westbrook Republican City Committee at westbrookrepublicans@gmail.com.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on Feb. 13, 1974, that the Gorham Development Council was seeking a bypass highway around the village. Rep. Calvin Hamblen arranged a meeting with the state’s Department of Transportation.

U.S. taxpayer’ debt

The U.S. Treasury Department reported on Feb. 1 that the U.S. public debt was $34,155,015,629,668.67.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: