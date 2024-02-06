Shawn J. Richards

SCARBOROUGH- Shawn J. Richards, 43, of Scarbrough, formerly of Standish, passed unexpectedly at home Jan. 31, 2024.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Feb. 10 from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. followed by 12 noon service at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, 498 Long Plains Road (Rt. 22) in Buxton. A reception will immediately follow the service at Kiwanis Club Building in Standish on Rt. 25.

The full obituary and online condolence messages are available at the funeral home website, http://www.mainefuneral.com

