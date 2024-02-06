The two-time defending Class A South champion Falmouth High boys’ basketball team tuned up for the playoffs with an impressive 56-30 win at home against Freeport in both teams’ regular-season finale Tuesday night.

It was Falmouth Coach David Halligan’s 598th career win. He will become the third coach in Maine high school history to reach 600 if Falmouth advances to the regional final. Dick Barstow (664 wins) and I.J. Pinkham (659) are atop the win total list, according to the Maine Association of Basketball Coaches.

With the senior night win the Navigators, No. 2 in the Heal point standings entering the game, improved to 15-3 and bounced back from last Friday’s surprising 58-44 loss at Fryeburg Academy. No. 4 Freeport finished its regular season 13-5, losing for the third time in its last four games.

Falmouth was led by Chris Simonds, its 6-8 senior center, who scored a game-high 16 points. Billy Birks added 13, including back-to-back 3-pointers during a 14-2 run in the second quarter that opened a 30-13 lead.

Falmouth used a 16-3 run in the third quarter to take a 46-24 lead after three quarters.

JT Pound had 11 points and Connor Slocum scored eight for Freeport, which made only 10 of 42 shots.

SOUTH PORTLAND 60, BONNY EAGLE 52: Gabe Galarraga scored 23 points and Manny Hidalgo added 19 as the Red Riots (8-9) rolled past the Scots (3-14) in South Portland.

Brody Taylor scored 17 points and Lucas Drinkwater added 16 for Bonny Eagle.

PORTLAND 59, BANGOR 34: Kevin Rugabirwa scored 11 points in the second quarter as the Bulldogs (14-3) outscored the Rams (1-16) 16-4 to take control and win in Portland.

Rugabirwa finished with 17 points, while Lucas LeGage added 12 for Portland. Cordell Jones added 11 points and Jeissey Khamis had 15 rebounds.

Ryan Ford scored 19 points for Bangor.

OCEANSIDE 69, WINSLOW 51: Carter Galley scored 33 points as the Mariners (17-0) beat the Black Raiders (11-6) in Winslow.

Zeb Foster added 14 points and Cohen Galley added 11 for Oceanside.

Matthew Reynolds scored 16 points and Carter Cavlo added 15 for Winslow.

GREELY 58, BIDDEFORD 48: Brogan Raftice scored 18 points as the Rangers (8-9) beat the Tigers (5-12) in Biddeford.

Kade Ippolito and Logan Vergara each added 13 points for Greely.

Kelly O’Guinn scored 15 points, Travis Edgerton added 14 and Owen Sylvain had 12 for Biddeford.

