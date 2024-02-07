Portland police are investigating what appeared to be a shooting Tuesday night on Taft Avenue, in the Nasons Corner area off Brighton Avenue.

Witnesses told police that a black Lexus pulled up just after 7 p.m. and began firing at a small sedan. The occupant of the sedan fired back, police said.

The driver of the Lexus quickly sped off, turning onto Goodfrey Street and then Josslyn Street, police said. It was not clear if anyone was injured.

Investigators are asking anyone who might have surveillance cameras to review the footage. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 207-874-8575 or text keyword PPDME and your message to 847411.

