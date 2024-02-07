Pat Colwell performs at the Opera House in 2023. Robert Mitchell photo

Pat Colwell and the Soul Sensations hit the stage with an old-school soul revue complete with singers and a full horn section at the Opera House in Boothbay Harbor on Saturday, Feb. 10.

Celebrate Valentine’s Day early and bring someone you love to listen to the sounds of the best of Motown and the women of soul including The Supremes, Etta James and Aretha Franklin. The band will also cover soul classics from Sam and Dave, Wilson Pickett, Marvin Gaye, the Temptations and The Staples Singers, among others. You know the music! Come on out and listen to one of Maine’s hottest bands, led by the always unforgettable Pat Colwell. From Speaker of the House to Leader of the Band, this guy is a showman!

Advance discounted tickets are $20 and available directly from the box office at 86 Townsend Ave., Boothbay Harbor or by calling (207) 633-5159. Regular tickets are $25 and available online at boothbayoperahouse.com and on the day of the show at the door. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., the music begins at 7 p.m.

