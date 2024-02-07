Marina Bassett and Phoebe Knoll each had two goals and an assist Wednesday as third-seeded Portland downed sixth-ranked York 9-3 in a Class A South girls’ hockey quarterfinal at Troubh Ice Arena in Portland.

Evelyn Agrodnia, Libby Hooper, Hartson Mosunic, Chloe Marblestone and Gabbie Harrigan also scored, while Jane Flynn had three assists and Erin Winship made 15 saves for Portland (11-8).

Keele Ford, Keira Alessi and Phebe Schroeck scored, and Keira Durgins stopped 25 shots for York (3-15-1).

BOYS’ HOCKEY

ST. DOMINIC 6, BIDDEFORD 0: Spencer Morgan scored two goals and the Saints (10-3-1) took 48 shots to defeat Biddeford (1-13) at Auburn.

Ethan Pelletier, Curtis Wheeler, Tyler Randall and Tim Ouellette also scored for St. Dom’s. Connor Thibault stopped 42 shots for Biddeford.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 59, SACOPEE VALLEY 30: Athena Gee hit eight 3-pointers and scored a game-high 28 points Wednesday to lead the Panthers (17-1) over Sacopee Valley (11-7) in a regular-season finale at Yarmouth.

The Panthers, who will enter the tournament as the top-ranked team in Class C South, led just 22-15 at halftime, then put it away with a 21-4 run in the third quarter.

Ella Giguere added 13 points for NYA. The Hawks, the likely No. 5 seed in C South, got 10 points from Emma Boulanger.

YARMOUTH 41, LAKE REGION 40: Neena Panozzo scored 20 points, Cate King added 10 and the visiting Clippers (10-8) edged the Lakers (12-6) in Naples.

The Clippers outscored the Lakers 13-5 in the fourth quarter after trailing 35-28 through three.

Bella Smith led Lake Region with 15 points. Ava Smith and Margo Tremblay added nine apiece.

WAYNFLETE 40, ST. DOMINIC 27: Lucy Hart scored 16 points, including three 3-pointers, Lauren McNutt-Girouard added 11 points and the Flyers (13-5) handled the Saints (10-8) at Portland.

Ayla Stutzman had eight points for the Flyers, who led 14-7 after one quarter and 23-10 at halftime.

Charli Apodaca scored 10 points for the Saints.

DIRIGO 48, OAK HILL 45: Sophia Nino-Aguirre and Emily Woods scored 11 points each as Dirigo (6-12) defeated Oak Hill (1-17) in overtime at Wales.

Lana Waite added 10 points for the Cougars.

Mackenzee Wardwell scored 13 points for Oak Hill. Kendall Theriault added 12 and Audrey McElhaney had 11.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH 53, TRAIP ACADEMY 32: Tessa Ferguson had 18 second-half points for the Seagulls (7-11), who used a 25-4 run in the third quarter to pull away from the Rangers (0-17) at Kittery.

Ferguson had four 3-pointers and finished with 27 points for Old Orchard. Sarah Davis added 17 points.

Maddie Rondeau scored 13 points for Traip.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 51, SACOPEE VALLEY 37: Nate Oney had 21 of his 36 points in the first half to help the Panthers (6-12) open a 28-14 lead against the Hawks (8-10) at Yarmouth.

Oney had five 3-pointers to go with 10 rebounds, five steals and five assists.

Dylan Capano led Sacopee Valley with 15 points. Tyler Easterbrooks added 13.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH 73, TRAIP ACADEMY 63: Brady Plante had 20 points in the third quarter to fuel a 26-10 run for the Seagulls (8-10) in a victory against the Rangers (4-13) at Kittery.

Plante finished with six 3-pointers and 33 points for Old Orchard Beach. Derrick Webber added 16 points.

Jack Downs had 24 points on eight 3-pointers for Traip Academy. Nick Martine chipped in with 20 points.

BUCKFIELD 63, ISLESBORO 49: Brayden Monto scored 29 points as the Bucks (9-9) defeated the Eagles (8-9) at Islesboro.

Monto made four 3-pointers. Justin Lucas added 17 points for Buckfield.

Robert Conover scored 16 points and Harper Conover added 15 for Islesboro.

MT. BLUE 66, GARDINER 50: Carter Norton scored 21 points as the Cougars (15-3) beat the Tigers (3-14) at Gardiner.

YARMOUTH 69, LAKE REGION 58: The Clippers (11-7) jumped out to a 25-14 lead in the first quarter and cruised past the Lakers (7-11) at Naples.

Evan Hamm powered Yarouth with 27 points. Matt Gautreau chipped in with 11.

Jackson Libby led Lake Region with 25 points. Jacoby Bardsley added 12.

