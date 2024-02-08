House Speaker Rachel Talbot Ross has registered as a candidate for an open state senate seat representing Portland.

Ross is in her fourth and final term as a state representative. The Portland Democrat registered to run for the senate seat now occupied by Sen. Ben Chipman, who also cannot run for reelection this fall because of term limits.

Ross has yet to gather signatures and qualify for the primary ballot but registered as a candidate with the Maine Commission on Governmental Ethics and Elections, which tracks fundraising and spending by candidates and political action committees. Neither her campaign nor her political action committee called A House United, has reported any fundraising for the campaign.

It’s not clear if any other Democrats will seek the seat and potentially run against Talbot Ross in a primary this summer. Portland is a Democratic stronghold and the party’s nominees typically cruise to victory in general elections.

Talbot Ross made history as the first Black speaker of the Maine House of Representatives when she took the oath of office after the 2022 election. Her father Gerald Talbot, was sworn in as the first black legislator in the state 50 years before.

This story will be updated.

