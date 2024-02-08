Sharon R. Crippen passed away peacefully at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough on Feb. 2, 2024, at the age of 73.

She was born in Bridgewater, Nova Scotia, on June 30, 1950 to Richard and Marion Romkey. She graduated from Woburn High School in Massachusetts and had a career as a payroll specialist. She worked for many years at Wells-Ogunquit Community School District, where she retired.

Sharon had a passion and love for quilting. She was always excited to have the opportunity to make a quilt for a family member’s wedding or new baby! She was an avid gardener who enjoyed taking care of her beautiful flower gardens, as well as, growing many vegetables and herbs that she would can and dry. She was very interested in her family’s genealogy and spent many summers travelling to her beloved Nova Scotia. She also cherished her time with her grandson, Connor, whom she loved so much.

She is survived by: her husband of 39 years, Leonard Crippen; daughter, Emily True; son-in-law, Adam True; grandson, Connor; brother, Barry; sister-in-law, Terri; and countless nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 4, 2024, at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, followed by a private family burial service at Hope Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to The Animal Welfare Society, P.O. Box 43, West Kennebunk, ME 04094.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence please visit Sharon’s Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in the care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.

