Jane Elizabeth Duncan passed into eternal life on Feb. 4, 2024, in Kennebunkport.

She was born in Joliet, Illinois, on June 25, 1950. She graduated from Joliet West High School, and Wells College in Aurora, New York. She also earned a master’s degree in business administration from Cornell University in Ithaca, New York. After concluding her formal education at Cornell, Jane served in town management in Richland, Washington, Woodstock, Vermont, Kennebunkport and Wells.

Jane was predeceased by her parents, Capt. Edward R. Duncan Sr., killed in action in Korea in 1950, her mother Margaret H. Duncan, PhD, in 2015, and her brother Thomas W. Duncan in 2010. She was also predeceased by her first cousin Ralph H. Newkirk in 2021.

Jane is survived by her older brother, Hon. Edward “Ted” R. Duncan, Jr. (Jane) in Glen Ellyn, Illinois, and her two first cousins Marnie Newkirk of New York, New York, and Ann Newkirk of Chicago, Illinois.

She is also survived by her nephew, Robert R. “Bob” Duncan (Meredith) of Glen Ellyn, Illinois, and her nieces Kathryn M. Hardy (Ryan) of Toronto, Ontario; Lindsay E. Sharma (Anurag) of London, U.K., and Ann M. Duncan of Charlottesville, Virginia.

Jane lived a wonderful life that was characterized by her love of family and friends, commitment to public service and a special affinity for Cairn Terriers. She loved music and movies, playing the piano and she never stopped reading and learning. She was an excellent conversationalist that never missed the chance to share a memory or tell a joke and laugh.

Jane lived humbly and served others, finding great value in the many relationships she developed over the years. To know her was to love her, and those that did will miss her immensely.

The burial at Elmhurst Cemetery in Joliet, Illinois, will be private. There will be a celebration of Jane’s life on June 1, 2024, in Kennebunkport.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence please visit Jane’s Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in the care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.

