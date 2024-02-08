BALTIMORE, Md. -Margaret Anne Livesay, 80, died in Baltimore, Maryland, on February 2, 2024. She was born on June 15, 1943, in Milton, Massachusetts, the daughter of Patricia Dole Livesay and E. Boyd Livesay. Margaret attended Brunswick schools and graduated from Brunswick High School in 1961. She continued her education at Children’s Hospital in Palmer, Massachusetts.

In 1964 Margaret moved to Washington D. C. to work at a children’s hospital. There she met and married Joseph Myles. She had five children: Rena Myles, Katheleen Toogood, Joseph Myles Jr., Eric Brown, and Jenee Purnell.

For several years, Margaret made her home with Katheleen before moving to Georgia to be with Rena. Family was very important to all of them.

Margaret’s love of flowers was lifelong, and arranging them was a source of great joy. She looked forward with equal pleasure to her summer visits to Maine, including her lobster dinners. A selfless, kind, compassionate and loving woman, she led her life as a devoted Jehovah Witness.

Margaret is survived by her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, her mother, Patricia Livesay, her brother, Chris Livesay and his wife, Susan, her sister, Pamela Whittaker and her husband, Mark. We will remember you, Margaret, with great love.

A service will be held this summer in Brunswick, Maine, at the family plot in Pine Grove Cemetery.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous