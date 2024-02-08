BRUNSWICK – Stuart F. Pratt, 72, of Brickyard Court, died unexpectedly Tuesday Jan. 30, 2024, at Maine Medical Center in Portland.

He was born in Cambridge, New York on June 29, 1951, the son of Benjamin and Patricia Pratt.

He attended Schuylerville Central Schools where he graduated in 1969. He went on to attend St. Lawrence University graduating in 1973 with a Bachelor of Arts in History. He later received a master’s degree in educational administration from SUNY Albany.

On June 2, 1974 he married Alice Falzano of Guilderland, New York. The couple met working at the Albany Home for Children, marking the beginning of two long careers educating children. They raised their two daughters in Guilderland and felt fortunate to be closely surrounded by the warmth of extended family.

A lifelong educator and advocate for children, Mr. Pratt began working in the high schools of Upstate New York. He spent many years as a social studies teacher and track and cross-country coach at Schalmont High School. After becoming a school administrator, Mr. Pratt worked at North Colonie Middle School. Whether he was coaching, teaching, mentoring, or in leadership he was always guided by his kindness and intelligence.

Always active, Mr. Pratt enjoyed long-distance running and coached track and field for many years. He played tennis and golf with family and friends throughout his life and loved cross-country skiing. He enjoyed working in the yard, whether it be rebuilding an old stone wall, landscaping, or clearing brush. As an avid follower of current events, he was always ready to discuss geopolitics or the history of the world. During time off, he took on many home improvement projects over the years. He was a master of the grill and perfected every type of bread baking.

Mr. Pratt retired to Maine, first living in Harpswell and later moving to Brunswick. Throughout his time in Maine, he enjoyed knowing neighbors and friends. He took great joy in his six grandchildren. He loved celebrating holidays with them, playing chess, and attending their sporting events. He found friendship and conversation in his book group and enjoyed crossword puzzles, word games, Sudoku, and his daily NYT Wordle competition with his wife.

Surviving are his wife, Alice Pratt, of Brunswick, and two daughters, Kelly Pratt and Dana Pratt. Dana Pratt, of Bowdoinham, husband Christopher Edwards and their three children, Caleb, Eleanor, and Silas Edwards, Kelly Pratt of Arlington, Massachusett, and her three children, Jarelle, Jordan and Aaleyah Pratt. His older brother Benjamin Pratt and wife Mary Pratt reside in Biddeford Pool, and their two children in other states. Additionally, he is survived by his brother-in-law Dominick Falzano and his two children, his sister-in-law Mary Rodriguez, husband Ramon Rodriguez and their four children. Services will be private at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are by Stetson’s Funeral Home, 12 Federal St., Brunswick, where condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family at http://www.stetsonsfuneralhome.com.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202

