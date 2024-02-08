Scarborough Superintendent Geoffrey Bruno has resigned and will step down at the end of the school year.

Bruno is leaving to become superintendent of the Groton-Dunstable Regional School District in Massachusetts, which has four schools and an early childhood center.

He has led the Scarborough district for three years.

“While I’m looking forward to a new chapter in my career, I do so knowing the years I have worked in Scarborough have been truly special,” Bruno wrote in a message to the community.

In an email to The Forecaster, Bruno touched on the challenges during his tenure in leading the school district through the COVID-19 pandemic and its aftermath.

“The last few years coming out of the pandemic have presented some unique challenges for all of us, and I’m proud of how we responded with resilience and an unwavering focus on what’s best for our kids,” he said.

In an announcement this week, the school board said that Bruno’s “passion for education and creating a positive experience for all learners is felt throughout all of our schools and has inspired us all.”

“I would be remiss if I didn’t thank you tremendously for all the support you’ve given this district,” school board Chair Shannon Lindstrom told Bruno at a meeting last week. “I think that you are a tremendous leader and (Groton) will be so lucky to have you and we are going to miss you tremendously.”

“Thank you for all of your hard work,” said board member Jenna Leong. “I’m a little bit sad, but I’m also really happy for you. We wish you the best of luck.”

Bruno served as superintendent of Falmouth schools from 2014 to 2021, when he was hired in Scarborough.

Before coming to Maine, Bruno was an educator in the greater Boston area, serving as a K-12 director of curriculum and instruction. He also served as a middle school principal and assistant principal in Massachusetts and was a science and outdoor education teacher.

In Scarborough, he wrote in his letter to the community, “I have the opportunity to work with and learn from dedicated, professional and caring colleagues, work with so many wonderful students and families, and contribute to a districtwide community focused on continually improving educational outcomes for all students.”

The board will discuss its next steps in finding a new superintendent at its meeting on Thursday, Feb. 15.

