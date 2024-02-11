As a former member of the House and the Senate representing South Portland and Cape Elizabeth, I still keep my eye on Maine. Now I see that Matthew Beck is running for the seat Lois Galgay Reckitt left open when she recently passed away. I could not think of a better candidate. Mr. Beck is a hard-working champion of the people. I often spoke with him about issues, and have always trusted his view of how to improve the lives of Maine’s people. Mr. Beck does, indeed, always put people first.

I urge those living in House District 122 to be sure to vote in the March special election, and to cast your ballot for Matthew Beck.

Lawrence Bliss

Hayward, California

