A Harpswell man and his son accused of painting antisemitic graffiti in that town earlier this week now face similar charges in Brunswick, police announced Friday.

William Deary, 49, and his 18-year-old son, Hayden, were charged with misdemeanor criminal mischief after police said they painted swastikas and a racial slur on speed limit signs in Brunswick’s Cook’s Corner. Police said they discovered the graffiti Jan. 7.

On Thursday, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said it charged the Dearys with criminal mischief after they painted a swastika and a message mentioning the Holocaust in Harpswell at the intersection of Stevens Corner Road and Harpswell Islands Road. A local man said he discovered the graffiti Jan. 14 and was horrified.

Brunswick police and the Sheriff’s Office said the Dearys’ actions may qualify as a hate crime; the state Attorney General’s Office is investigating the cases for possible civil rights violations.

The Dearys are due in West Bath District Court March 19 to answer to the charges filed by Brunswick police. They’re due in the same court April 16 to answer to the charges filed by the Sheriff’s Office.

The elder Deary was arrested by Brunswick police in 2013 on an unspecified warrant and by Freeport police in 2012 on a charge of operating after habitual offender revocation.

After the discovery of the graffiti in Harpswell, Bath’s Beth Israel Congregation synagogue issued a statement: “We condemn all acts of hate, and we call on local political, religious and peace-loving community members to speak out against all acts of antisemitism and hate toward any group of human beings. … If you see or know something, please speak out. Acts of hate toward any group infringe on the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness for all of us.”

