Friday, Feb. 9

Boys’ Hockey

• Thornton Academy at Bangor/Narraguagus (Sawyer Arena), 6:30 p.m.

Indoor Track

• WMC championships, at USM, 4:30 p.m.

Skiing

• SMAA Alpine championships, at Pleasant Mountain, noon

Swimming

• KVAC Class B championships, at Bath YMCA, 2:30 p.m.

• North Southwesterns boys, at Cape Elizabeth High, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 10

Boys’ Hockey

• Brunswick/Freeport at Leavitt/Gray-NG/Oak Hill/Poland (Norway Savings Bank Arena), 6:30 p.m.

• Cony/Monmouth/Erskine/Mt. Blue/Richmond at Brewer/Lawrence/Skowhegan (Penobscot Ice Arena), 12:40 p.m.

• Gardiner/Waterville/Winslow at John Bapst/Hermon/Bangor Christian/Deer Isle-Stonington (Sawyer Arena), 7:40 p.m.

• Greely at Gorham (USM Ice Arena), 6:30 p.m.

• Houlton/Hodgdon/Katahdin at Camden Hills (MidCoast Recreation Center), 3 p.m.

• Kennebunk/Wells at York (Dover Arena), 7:30 p.m.

• Marshwood/Traip/Sanford/Noble at Fryeburg/Lake Region/Oxford Hills (Bridgton Academy), 4 p.m.

• Old Town/Orono at Messalonskee (Alfond Rink), 7 p.m.

• Portland/South Portland/Deering/Waynflete at Biddeford/Massabesic/Old Orchard (Biddeford Ice Arena), 5:50 p.m.

• Presque Isle at Hampden/Nokomis (Sawyer Arena), 5:10 p.m.

• Scarborough at Lewiston (Colisee), 10:30 a.m.

• Windham/Westbrook/Bonny Eagle at Edward Little (Norway Savings Bank Arena), 8:40 p.m.

Girls’ Hockey

• A North semifinal: #3-Brunswick vs. #2-Brewer/Bangor/Hampden/Hermon/John Bapst/Old Town/Orono, 1 p.m., at The Colisee, Lewiston

• A North semifinal: #4-St. Dominic vs. #1-Yarmouth/Freeport, 3 p.m., at The Colisee, Lewiston

• A South semifinal: #3-Portland/Cape Elizabeth/Deering/South Portland/Waynflete vs. #2-Gorham/Bonny Eagle/Massabesic/Fryeburg/Lake Region/Westbrook, 4:30 p.m., at Troubh Ice Arena, Portland

• A South semifinal: #4-Falmouth/Scarborough vs. #1-Cheverus/Windham, 6:30 p.m., at Troubh Ice Arena, Portland

Advertisement

Cheerleading

• State championships, at Augusta Civic Center, 10 a.m.

Indoor Track

• SMAA championships, at USM, 10 a.m.

• KVAC Class B championships, at Bowdoin College, 6:15 p.m.

Skiing

• KVAC Alpine championships, at Titcomb Mountain, 10 a.m.

• KVAC Nordic championships, at Titcomb Mountain, 2 p.m.

• WMC Nordic championships, at Stark’s Hill, Fryeburg, 11 a.m.

Swimming

• KVAC Class A championships, at Bath YMCA, 9 a.m.

• South Southwesterns girls, at Cape Elizabeth High, 10 a.m.

• North Southwesterns girls, at Cape Elizabeth High, 5 p.m.

Wrestling

• Class A South regional, Sanford High, 9 a.m.

• Class A North regional, Oxford Hills High, 10 a.m.

• Class B South regional, Morse High, 10 a.m.

• Class B North regional, UMaine-Fort Kent, 10 a.m.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: