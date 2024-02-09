Pisgah Hill by moonlight

Howl at the moon during the 12th annual Pisgah Hill Preserve Full Moon Trek with the Royal River Conservation Trust Feb. 24.

The opportunity to ascend this 0.6-mile trail will be from 4 to 7 p.m. The sun sets at 5:23 p.m., best seen from near the summit where campfires, s’mores and hot cocoa await trekkers.

The trail is likely to be well-packed, suitable for hiking in boots with or without crampons or on snowshoes. While some trailside lighting is provided, be prepared for darkness. Headlamps and flashlights are recommended.

Dogs are welcome if strictly leashed, with attention to pet waste removal.

The trailhead for this event is located at 74 Dougherty Road. Parking is available along one shoulder of the road. Reserve a spot at rrct.org/events-programs.

Valentine’s Day lunch

GNG Recreation is hosting a lunch to celebrate Valentine’s Day at its monthly Community Cafe.

Doors open at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 14, at the First Congregational Church Vestry, 19 Gloucester Hill Road. The cost is $10 for the general public and $8 for Maine residents ages 50 and over.

Meatloaf, salad and bread from Two Mums Kitchen in Gray will be served, topped off by special cupcakes baked and decorated by Kathleen Potter. There will be a short presentation about Meals on Wheels, how to access the service or volunteer.

RSVP by Friday, Feb. 9, so organizers can plan catering accordingly. Leave a message for Sarah Rodrigues at 926-4126, ext. 231, or email her at recdirector@newgloucester.com. Include any dietary accommodation requests.

250th anniversary

New Gloucester is celebrating its 250th anniversary this year, and a committee has been brainstorming events to commemorate its semiquincentennial.

Some of these special events will be previewed during a “New Gloucester 250” presentation hosted by the New Gloucester Historical Society at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 15, at the town Meetinghouse.

Pop-up book sale

Friends of the New Gloucester Public Library are hosting a pop-up book sale from noon to 2 p.m. Feb. 18 at the library.

Craft books, puzzles and games will be available for sale, just in time for some school vacation free time.

Donations of only children’s and adult craft books, puzzles and games are welcome. They will be collected from Feb. 11-15 during library hours of operation.

The sale will be preceded by a story time with library Director Emily Martin at 11 a.m.

Shaker Village concert

Jeff Christmas, Chris Moore and Mitch Reed of the acoustic, folk and Americana Maine-based trio known as Yard Sauce will perform at the Brick Dwelling House at Sabbathday Lake Shaker Village Feb. 23.

This evening concert will begin at 7 p.m. Shaker Brother Arnold Hadd will discuss some of the group’s history and musical tradition. Other special guests will be announced as the concert approaches.

Tickets are by general admission with a $20 suggested minimum donation. Seating is limited to 85, so save your seat at maineshakers.com. For more details, call 926-4597. The Shaker village is located at 707 Shaker Road.

