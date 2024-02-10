Len Libby Candies and the Scarborough Police Department paired up to “spread a little love” in the community and deliver nearly 90 boxes of chocolates to residents in the community who have lost a loved one over the past two years. Through its police officer and other department personnel delivered the chocolates on Valentine’s Day.

The police department launched its “Cupid Cops” program in 2021 “in response to the challenges posed by COVID-19 pandemic,” said police spokesman, patrol officer Riley Brown. “It was conceived to offer solace during the harsh Maine winters, particularly for those grappling with the absence of a cherished Valentine. Recognizing the collective hardships endured, the Scarborough Police Department sought to extend a gesture of support to residents, aiming to alleviate the sense of isolation commonly felt on Valentine’s Day.”

The company has partnered with the police department in its “Cupid Cops” program since its inception, said John DeGrinney, co-owner of Len Libby Candies, except last year, when the program was not executed.

“When the police department approached us about helping them with this program, it was an easy ‘yes’,” DeGrinney said. “We love the Scarborough community — it has supported us for nearly 100 years. This was an opportunity to give back. We also support the Scarborough Police Department and the excellent job they do in serving the public

