Anne Simon made five 3-pointers and finished with 33 points as the University of Maine beat the University of New Hampshire 67-48 in an America East women’s basketball game on Saturday in Orono.

Simon, who sat out the Black Bears’ game on Feb. 3 with an ankle injury, was 12 for 19 from the field and 5 for 9 from 3-point range.

Adrianna Smith added 10 points and 17 rebounds for Maine (16-8, 9-1 America East), which earned its fourth straight win. Sarah Talon added 15 points.

Lucia Melero scored 12 points for New Hampshire (9-15, 3-8).

UNE 61, ROGER WILLIAMS 58: Faye Veilleux made a 3-pointer with 16 seconds left to lift the Nor’easters (17-6, 12-3 CCC) past the Hawks (15-8, 10-4) in Biddeford.

Jordyn Franzen scored 15 of her 29 points in the second half as UNE rallied from a 10-point halftime deficit. Veilleux scored 11 points in the second half and finished with 15. Kalyee Beyor chipped in 10 points.

Katie Galligan, Sophia Coppola and Chloe Richardson each scored 16 points for Roger Williams.

ST. JOSEPH’S 72, MITCHELL 54: Angelica Hurley scored 23 points as the Monks (15-7, 11-0 GNAC) beat the Mariners (4-16, 2-1) in Standish.

Hailey Anderson added 15 points, Grace Ramsdell had 14 and Elisabeth Stapelfeld 12 for St. Joseph’s.

UMASS DARTMOUTH 67, USM 40: Carly Whiteside scored 24 points and the Corsairs (20-3, 12-2 LEC) beat the Huskies (10-13, 8-6) in Dartmouth, Massachusetts.

Vanessa Vaughan scored 10 points for Southern Maine.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

WESLEYAN 79, BATES 54: Shane Regan scored 15 of his 21 points in the second half and the Cardinals (13-11, 4-6 NESCAC) beat the Bobcats (3-21, 0-10) in Lewiston.

Simon McCormick scored 13 points and Marc Begin II added 12 for Bates.

(1) UCONN 89, GEORGETOWN 64: The top-ranked Huskies (22-2, 12-1 Big East) were never challenged on the way to their 12th consecutive victory, leading by as many as 26 in the first half while beating the Hoyas (8-15, 1-11) in Washington behind Alex Karaban’s 25 points.

The defending national champion Huskies were dominant at both ends of the court, putting together runs of 9-0 and 11-0 before the game was 10 minutes old.

