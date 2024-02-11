BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Chloe Moore-McNeil scored 12 of her career-high 22 points in a game-changing third quarter, Mackenize Holmes of Gorham became Indiana’s all-time leading scorer, and 14th-ranked Indiana went on to defeat Purdue 95-62 on Sunday.

Moore-McNeil’s 3-pointer capped an 11-0 run that gave the Hoosiers a 55-34 lead four minutes into the second half. She also had 3-pointers on Indiana’s next two possessions and then converted a three-point play, finishing the quarter 4 for 4 with her team on top 72-46.

Holmes got the limelight in the fourth quarter. Her layup midway through the fourth gave her 2,365 points, one more than Tyra Buss (2014-18). Holmes left the game to a standing ovation at the next dead ball.

The game between in-state rivals drew 13,304 fans, the third-largest women’s crowd ever at Assembly Hall.

Sara Scalia scored 19 points for the Hoosiers (20-3, 11-2 Big Ten Conference). Holmes finished with 17, and Lexus Bargesser had 12 with nine rebounds.

(12) NOTRE DAME 98, FLORIDA STATE 94: Sonia Citron scored seven of Notre Dame’s 10 points in the second overtime, Kylee Watson came up with a key steal in the final seconds and the Fighting Irish (18-5, 8-4) finally finished off a come-from-behind victory against the Seminoles in Tallahassee, Florida.

Citron made a 3-pointer to give Notre Dame a 91-90 lead and later hit a fastbreak layup to tie it at 93. The score was tied at 94 through much of the final minute before Citron drew a foul on Ta’Niya Latson with 4 seconds left. Citron made both free throws for a 96-94 lead. Watson was credited with a steal when she knocked the ball away on the FSU inbounds play, and Hannah Hidalgo scooped it up, was fouled and made 2 free throws to finish it.

Hidalgo led Notre Dame with 27 points. Cumberland’s Anna DeWolfe scored a season-high 24 points, including 6 of 9 3-pointers. Maddy Westbeld had 19 points and 14 rebounds, and Citron finished with 18 points and eight rebounds.

NEBRASKA 82, (2) IOWA 79: Jaz Shelley’s 3-pointer with 30 seconds left gave Nebraska its first lead as the Cornhuskers (16-8, 8-5 Big Ten) rallied from a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit to stun the Hawkeyes (22-3, 11-2) in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Nebraska and Iowa fans alike came to Pinnacle Bank Arena hoping to see Caitlin Clark set the NCAA women’s career scoring record on a nationally televised celebration of women’s basketball.

Clark scored 31 points but missed her final six shots, including one just before the buzzer. She was scoreless in the fourth quarter. She now has 3,520 career points and needs eight more to pass Kelsey Plum’s record of 3,527 for Washington from 2013-17.

(1) SOUTH CAROLINA 83, (11) UCONN 65: Te-Hina Paopao scored 21 points with five 3-pointers, and Raven Johnson added 10 points and 12 rebounds as the Gamecocks (23-0) pulled away in their 54th consecutive home victory and their second this week without leading scorer and rebounder Kamilla Cardoso, who is playing in an Olympic qualifier in her home country of Brazil.

Aaliyah Edwards had 20 points and 11 rebounds for UConn (19-5). Paige Bueckers also scored 20 points.

(3) NORTH CAROLINA STATE 83, PITTSBURGH 47: Madison Hayes scored 16 points, River Baldwin had 15 points, seven rebounds and three blocks, and the Wolfpack (21-3, 9-3 ACC) used a dominant second quarter to pull away from the Panthers (7-18, 1-11) in Pittsburgh.

N.C. State buried the Panthers with a 35-6 burst over the final 11 minutes of the opening half.

(17) OREGON STATE 65, (4) COLORADO 59: Talia von Oelhoffen scored 18 points and the Beavers (20-3, 9-3 Pac-12) held the Buffaloes (20-4, 10-3) to their lowest scoring total of the season while earning the first road victory against a top-5 opponent in program history.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

(20) FLORIDA ATLANTIC 95, WICHITA STATE 82: Vladislav Goldin had 20 points and Brandon Weatherspoon scored 19 to lead the Owls (19-5, 9-2 American Athletic) to an overtime win over the Shockers (10-14, 2-9) in Wichita, Kansas.

