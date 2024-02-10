Maddie Ripley of Oceanside took a step toward winning a second Class B state championship by winning the 113-pound division at the South regional Saturday at Morse High in Bath.

After advancing with falls in the quarterfinals and semifinals, Ripley earned a 1-0 decision over Keygan Boucher of Mountain Valley in the final.

Last February, Ripley became the first Maine girl to win a state championship against boys when she took the 106-pound title.

Ripley’s twin brother, Gavin Ripley, pinned Dyllan Davis of Wells to win the 132-pound division. Another Oceanside wrestler, Austin White-Ortiz, claimed the 106-pound title by pinning Vincent Chapman of Dirigo.

Defending state champion Wells also had three individual champions and qualified 10 wrestlers for next weekend’s state meet at Mountain Valley High in Rumford. Calvin Chase earned a 4-3 decision over Sean Bonzagni of Morse at 126, Alex Albright got a 4-1 win over Joey Fusco of Fryeburg Academy at 144, and Nathan Malloy pinned Wesley Baltrus of Mountain Valley at 285.

Other individual winners were Caiden Skidgell of Dirigo at 120, Adam St. Cyr of Lincoln Academy at 138, Lucas Libby of Mountain Valley at 150, Hudson Lufkin of Dirigo at 157, Jayden Lafrenye of Lincoln at 165, Jakobi Hagar of Lincoln at 175, Ben Ronca of York at 190, and Owen Gaudette of Mountain Valley at 215.

GIRLS’ HOCKEY

CHEVERUS/WINDHAM 8, FALMOUTH/SCARBOROUGH 2: Lucy Johnson notched a hat trick to lead the top-seeded Stags (16-1) over the No. 4 Navigators (10-10) in a South semifinal at Troubh Ice Arena.

The defending state champion will face the No. 2 Gorham co-op (14-6) at 5:30 p.m. at Wednesday at Troubh Arena in a rematch of last season’s South final.

Goals by Johnson and Mikayla Talbot gave Cheverus a 2-0 lead after one period. The Stags scored five goals in the second, started by back-to-back goals by Briella Doherty. Caroline Rousseau, Zoey Radford, and Johnson also scored in the second period.

Johnson completed her hat trick with a power-play goal early in the third.

The Navigators got second-period goals from Morgan Adams and Elizabeth Brown.

YARMOUTH/FREEPORT 7, WINSLOW 1: Celia Zinman recorded a hat trick as the top-seeded Clippers (16-4) rolled past fifth-seeded Winslow/Gardiner/Cony/Lawrence/Messalonskee/Maranacook/Erskine/Mt. Blue (10-10) in a North semifinal at the Colisee in Lewiston.

Isabelle Peters added a pair of goals, while Rosie Paneka and Ella Zur Mullen also scored for Yarmouth/Freeport.

The defending regional champions set up a rematch with No. 2 Penobscot in the regional final at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Norway Savings Bank Arena in Auburn.

PENOBSCOT 4, BRUNSWICK 0: Abby Desrosiers made 28 saves, and the second-seeded Pioneers (16-4) got goals from four players as they defeated the No. 3 Dragons (10-10) in a North semifinal at the Colisee in Lewiston.

Penobscot led 3-0 after one period on goals by Izzy Brideau, Paige Oakes and Anna Molloy. Hannah Marsh added a power-play goal in the second period.

BOYS’ HOCKEY

LEWISTON 7, SCARBOROUGH 0: Aizyk Laliberte tallied a hat trick for the Blue Devils (12-4) in a win over the Red Storm (2-12-1) at The Colisee in Lewiston.

Dylan Blue scored twice and Ethan Blue chipped in with a goal and an assist. Cody Dionne also scored.

Gabe Pomerleau made 14 saves for the shutout, while Scarborough’s Reed Marston stopped 47 shots.

INDOOR TRACK

SMAA CHAMPIONSHIPS: Andre Clark of Marshwood ran the fastest 55-meter dash in Maine high school indoor track history, and the Cheverus girls and South Portland boys earned overall team titles at the University of Southern Maine in Gorham.

Clark’s time of 6.39 seconds beat the mark of 6.46 shared by Denzel Tomaszewski of Wells (2013), Jarett Flaker of Scarborough (2019) and Miles Burr of Mt. Desert Island (2024).

Clark, a junior, also won the 200 in 22.76 seconds.

The South Portland boys were led by Arnaud Sioho, who placed first in the senior long jump (22-7 1/4) and senior 55 hurdles (7.84).

Falmouth’s Ali Carter also was a double winner in the boys’ meet, taking the junior 55 (6.67) and 200 (23.43).

Macey Weisberg, a freshman, won three junior division events for the Cheverus girls: the 55 (7.59), 200 (26.56) and long jump (16-5 1/2).

Three other girls won two events: Samantha Moore of Portland in the senior 800 (2:15.83) and open mile (4:57.96), Ashley Connolly of Gorham in the senior 55 (7.55) and senior 200 (26.98), and Hadley Perry of Falmouth in the junior hurdles (9.27) and junior 400 (1:02.83).

