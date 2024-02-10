BASKETBALL

Kylor Kelley scored 22 points and grabbed 11 rebounds beat the Motor City Cruise, 106-96, in an NBA G League game on Saturday at the Portland Expo.

JD Davison added 21 points and seven rebounds for Maine (10-9), which lost to Motor City (10-9) on Thursday night, 120-112. Drew Peterson added 16 points, seven assists and six rebounds, while Jordan Bowden scored 15 points and DJ Steward added 13.

Buddy Boeheim scored 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, while Jayce Johnson scored 17 points and pulled down 16 rebounds for Motor City.

NBA: Spencer Dinwiddie plans to sign with his hometown Los Angeles Lakers, a person with knowledge of the details told The Associated Press.

The point guard was traded by the Brooklyn Nets to Toronto on Thursday and then was waived. He will become a free agent and is eligible to sign a new contract once he clears waivers.

SOCCER

ASIAN CUP: Akram Afif scored a hat trick of penalties to secure back-to-back Asian Cup titles for Qatar in a 3-1 win against Jordan.

The forward struck in the first half of the final and then twice after the break at Lusail Stadium to finish as the tournament’s leading scorer with eight goals.

SKIING

WORLD CUP: Swiss skier Lara Gut-Behrami came from a long way behind to win a women’s World Cup giant slalom in Soldeu, Andorra, by one-hundredth of a second, and overtake the absent Mikaela Shiffrin on top of the overall standings.

Gut-Behrami improved from ninth position after the opening run to edge out New Zealand’s Alice Robinson. Shiffrin’s teammate AJ Hurt finished 0.15 behind in third for the American’s first career podium in GS.

Enjoying a three-race winning streak, Gut-Behrami raised her season’s tally to 1,214 points, five more than Shiffrin, who sits out this weekend’s races to nurse a left knee injury.

• Swiss star Marco Odermatt dominated a men’s World Cup giant slalom in Bansko, Bulgaria, to claim his ninth straight win in the discipline.

Odermatt wasn’t clean on the icy steep middle part of the Banderitza course in either run. But he gained time on his competitors in all other sections as he extended his lead from the first leg to finish 0.91 seconds ahead of runner-up Alexander Steen Olsen of Norway.

Austrian skier Manuel Feller was 1.08 behind in third as the top three kept their positions from the first run.

