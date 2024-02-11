Our nation requires not only a solution to the humanitarian challenge at our southern border, but also a resurgence of compassionate and hope to address the difficult challenges we face. In the face of difficulty and in the face of uncertainty, America has always prevailed – we saw that a united America is possible on Sept. 12, 2001. Our Founding Fathers, driven by a vision of a nation built on principles of justice and liberty, set the stage for a collective responsibility to embrace the vulnerable and seek common ground. The acknowledgment of a higher purpose, rooted in a shared love for God and a reliance on divine guidance in times of trouble, has been a thread woven through our nation’s history.

The unity of a divided Congress in the 1950s, adopting “In God We Trust” as our national motto, serves as a poignant reminder of the power of shared values to bridge divides. Secure borders are crucial for safeguarding our republic, but the true threat does not emanate from those seeking refuge, but rather from a distracted, divided and chaotic Congress, with danger lurking at our doorstep from several corners of the globe.

As we navigate these complex times, I pray our congressional leadership finds strength in shared values and forges a path forward that not only secures our borders but upholds the ideals that have defined us since our nation’s inception. In unity and compassionate resolve, America has overcome challenges, and it is through such collective strength that we will prevail once more.

Matthew Griffiths

Kennebunk

